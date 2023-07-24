‘This Man … Damn Near Died’: Ice-T Defends Jamie Foxx Against ‘Weirdos’ and Their Conspiracy Theories About Him Being a ‘Clone or Ai’

Ice-T is tired of hearing the conspiracy theories and cloning rumors about Jamie Foxx, who recently opened up about the “medical complication” he suffered reportedly in April.

The Academy Award-winning actor kept it vague on the details, but thanked his daughter, Corinne, and other family members for maintaining his privacy during his recovery.

Ice-T hits back at ‘weirdos’ in defense of Jamie Foxx after some say he looks like a “clone or Ai.” (Photos: @icet/Instagram; @iamjamiefoxx/Instagram)

Instead of focusing on Foxx’s progress, fans are still speculating about his frail and pale appearance, but Ice-T is not having it.

“People would rather believe that Jamie is now a Clone or Ai, than the man was just seriously sick and damn near died,” he tweeted… “Cause he doesn’t look EXACTLY the same??? YOU look different after a bad cold! Smh weirdos..”

People would rather believe that Jamie is now a Clone or Ai, than the man was just seriously sick and damn near died… Cause he doesn’t look EXACTLY the same??? YOU look different after a bad cold! Smh weirdos.. https://t.co/EWklg56bnW — ICE T (@FINALLEVEL) July 23, 2023

After suffering a “medical complication” during the filming of his movie “Back In Action,” Foxx was transferred to a treatment facility in Chicago. While recovering, rumors ran rapid that he was once had to be revived and that he was “blind,” “permanently disabled” and using a wheelchair.

The gossip prompted the “Ray” star to share a post on his Instagram page in early May, thanking those who sent him well-wishes and supportive messages during recovery. Speculations continued even after Corinne revealed that her father was recovering out of the hospital and had been playing pickleball.

Over the past few weeks, Foxx reportedly has been spotted around Chicago sailing on a boat with friends, playing at TopGolf and helping a woman recover her lost purse. The beloved entertainer also has shared a series of other posts, which led fans to believe his Instagram page was “hacked.”

Though fans have remained concerned and still are today, the “Unpredictable” singer said he kept a low profile because he “just didn’t want you to see me like that.”

He continued, in a video recording, “You know I want you to see me laughing, having a good time, partying, cracking a joke, doing a movie, television show. I didn’t want you to see me with tubes running out of me and trying to figure out if I was gonna make it through.”

He added, “I went to hell and back. And my road to recovery had some potholes as well. But I’m coming back. And I’m able to work. I just want you to remember me for the jokes that I crack, the movies that I make — some of them good, some of them ain’t.” He continued, referring to his Netflix film “They Cloned Tyrone,” I think I’ve got a good one out,” before adding, “and songs that I sing.”

He went on to say, “I’m here on Earth because of some great people. I’m here on Earth because of God, man.”

In the midst of his hospitalization and recovery, Foxx and his daughter Corinne were replaced as the hosts of the game show “Beat Shazam.” The pair plans to return to host another game show titled “We Are Family” for FOX Entertainment.