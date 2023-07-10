‘Glad to See Him Healthy’: Fans Say Jamie Foxx ‘Looks Great’ Smiling and Waving from Boat In His First Public Sighting Since Being Hospitalized

Jamie Foxx appears to be doing just fine in his first public outing since being hospitalized for a “medical complication” back in April.

The Academy Award winner was spotted on a boat in Chicago, where he was being treated at a facility during his recovery. He looked happy and smiled while waving at fans in a neighboring boat as he cruised alongside the Chicago River Sunday afternoon in a video shared by TMZ.

Jamie Foxx was spotted smiling and waving at fans from a boat in Chicago in his first public sighting since his hospitalization. (Photo: @tmz/Instagram)

It shows the 55-year-old waving as he sat on the front of the boat, wearing an all-black ensemble and matching sunglasses. Two other patrons can also be seen on the boat as he threw up the deuces with his left hand.

Fans are overwhelmingly excited to see Foxx out and about and seemingly in a much better state than previous reported over the past few months. Although he and his family have remained silent on the details of his condition, many are glad to see him seemingly back on his feet.

“He just don’t want people in his business… good to see him though.”

“Jamie team is TOP TIER!!!!! We still don’t know ish!!!!”

“He’s enjoying himself away from the media and getting the mental break he deserves. Glad to see him healthy thanks to GOD‼️”

“He looks great.”

He looks great! — ladidai 📣 follow @heyhearusout (@ladidaix) July 9, 2023

However, a few spectators were in disbelief that it was Foxx, assuming he was “cloned” or using another stunt double, as producers did to finish scenes for his upcoming movie “Back In Action,” alongside his co-star Cameron Diaz. Others claimed that the footage was not as recent as reported.

“I wanna see him post something or go live on cam. This is odd considering the circumstances.”

“That’s definitely Chicago but I don’t know if was in April. We had some really nice days here in April this year.”

In his defense, one fan said, “TMZ got that footage of Jamie Foxx in the flesh looking healthy, recovering & happy & yet there’s ppl still saying its not enough proof & the video is old. Chile..”

Foxx’s daughter Corinne first revealed that her father was hospitalized on April 12 on social media. His condition was so bad at one point, his family reportedly did not want anyone to see him in his “pretty fragile” state.

Fans have had wavering emotions due to conflicting reports, especially after Corinne shared that her father was “playing pickleball” weeks after he had been released from the hospital.

Now that he appears to be healthy and on his way to a full recovery, many are rejoicing over the prospect of the beloved entertainer’s return to Hollywood and soon to television and movie screens.