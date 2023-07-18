‘Can’t See Him Posting a Middle Finger Pic’: Jamie Foxx Fans Suspect His Instagram Has Been ‘Hacked’ After Weird Birthday Tributes to His ‘Lil Niece’ 

Jamie Foxx may be easing his way back into the public eye with multiple sightings in Chicago, and now, with social media posts that have raised eyebrows.

The beloved actor has remained relatively absent from social media since suffering a health complication in April. But it seems as though he has begun to resume some of his regular activities, including giving his loved ones shoutouts on Instagram.

On July 17, two posts dedicated to Aaniya Hutchins, his niece, on her 21st birthday appeared online.

Jamie Foxx wishes his niece Aaniya Hutchins a happy birthday in new posts. (Photos: @lilhoops_0/Instagram, @iamjamiefoxx/Instagram)

In the first post, Foxx wrote, “Wow I can’t believe it you grew so fast I love you to the moon and back HAPPY BIRTHDAY.”

He doubled back with a carousel of photos of Hutchins that featured her in a pink dress and crown and another of her holding a wad of cash while throwing up the middle finger.

“Wow!!!! You grown!!! It happened so fast I love you to the moon and back! HAPPY BIRTHDAY! @lilhoops_0. @iamlilniy my lil niece,” read the second caption.

An overwhelming number of fans felt that something was off with the posts, with many noting the text pattern did not match previous uploads. The comments read:

“Doesn’t sound like something he’d say.”

“Nahhh who hacked this man’s page ?”

“Just can’t see him posting a middle finger pic. Raised in the south by a richly Melanated deeply religious GRANDMOTHER…. Something is amiss!”

“This isn’t Jamie posting … WHERE IS JAMIE.”

So good to see Jamie Foxx back on his feet 🤗thank God for life 🙏🏽 pic.twitter.com/CIX42Eq99u — JOE (@gani_jonathan) July 11, 2023

The comedian suffered a medical compilation three months ago, and for weeks fans believed he was recovering at an Atlanta-area facility. Those assumptions were slammed in May when his older daughter, Corinne Foxx, claimed that he had been out of the hospital and back home playing pickleball.

Shortly afterward, doubts that Jamie was on the mend were renewed when TMZ revealed that he was being treated at a Chicago rehabilitation center that specializes in caring for stroke recovery, traumatic brain injury rehab, spinal cord injury rehab, and cancer patients.

Only recently has the “They Cloned Tryrone” star been spotted around Chicago on a boat, at a Topgolf course, and in the streets after helping a woman retrieve her fallen purse. According to a new report from People, he is still undergoing outpatient care at the rehab facility.

A source claimed that Foxx “has been working really hard these last couple of months to get back to normal and has greatly improved since he first got to the facility.” It is also reported that he threw a party “to celebrate being better.”

Despite the ongoing conspiracy theories about his condition, neither Jamie nor his team have clued the public in on the nature of his health scare.