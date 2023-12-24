Cameron Diaz Denies Jamie Foxx Had a Meltdown on Movie Set Nearly Weeks Before Suffering a ‘Medical Complication,’ ‘Really Made Me Angry’

Cameron Diaz is speaking out about rumors that Jamie Foxx had a meltdown on the London set of his film “Back In Action.” Last March, Foxx’s rumored meltdown reportedly halted film production after multiple staffers were fired over an alleged scam to extort celebrities on the set.

Diaz — who previously said she came out of retirement due to Foxx’s urging — denied the on-set meltdown rumor during a Dec. 19 appearance on the podcast, “Lipstick on the Rim.” Furthermore, she said that the allegations made her “angry” and noted “everybody loves him.”

Cameron Diaz (L) denies rumors about Jamie Foxx (L) having a meltdown on set of their movie, “Back In Action.” (Photos: @camerondiaz/Instagram; @iamjamiefoxx/Instagram)

Diaz also revealed that she “had a blast” making the film, adding, “Jamie is the best. You know? I love that guy so much. He’s such a special person and so talented, so much fun.”

“I really hate all of the things that were being said about our set,” continued Diaz, referencing the rumors. “You want to scream at the top of your lungs, like, uh, you know what I mean? Like, ‘What are you talking about?’ Jaime is like the cheerleader for the entire crew and everybody loves him and everybody, we have so much fun on the set with him. And he’s just a professional on every level.”

The “Charlie’s Angels” actress also denied the rumors that she had quit acting for a second time due to Foxx after The Sun claimed he had a “major meltdown” on the set. The outlet claimed that four staffers were fired after they plotted to extort £33,000 from the actor.

Diaz said the only significant delays were due to Foxx’s health scare. Foxx is recovering after a mystery medical emergency that he later revealed took his ability to walk and required months of rehabilitation.

Cameron Diaz finally addressed the long-standing rumors that Jamie Foxx’s behavior on the set of “Back in Action” caused her to quit acting for the second time. https://t.co/czGc8GqWrH pic.twitter.com/mgTYd4VU3H — Page Six (@PageSix) December 20, 2023

Diaz didn’t speak much about the medical scare except to share that Foxx is now “thriving” and choosing to ignore the on-set rumors.

“When I see and hear people trying to take another person down like that,” she said. “It was just, and I said, ‘Jamie, like, let’s just like, go out,’ he’s like, ‘No, no,’ like, he’s so classy. … He’s like, ‘No, no no. It’s fine. Let ’em say it. We know the truth’ kinda thing. Still, it just really made me angry.”

Diaz returned to make the film after taking nearly 10 years off from the industry to focus on her husband, musician Benji Madden, and their nearly 4-year-old daughter, Raddix. Her last movie was the remake of “Annie” with Foxx in 2014, and Diaz said Foxx was the only reason she came back to acting.

“That’s the only reason I came back to do a movie honestly was because it was with Jamie,” Diaz said. “You can thank Jamie for that.”

“Back In Action” also stars Glenn Close and will be released on Netflix next year.