Ice-T and Wife Coco Austin’s Celebration of Decades-Long Marriage Sparks Scrutiny About When He Ended His Relationship with His Son’s Mother Darlene Ortiz

Ice-T and Coco Austin recently shared celebratory posts to celebrate their wedding anniversary on Dec. 31. The two got married in Las Vegas on Jan. 1, 2002, after months of dating.

But fans are speculating about the timeline of when they began dating and when the “Colors” rapper ended his past relationship with his son’s mother.

Ice-T and his wife, Coco Austin celebrate their decades long marriage. (Photo: @coco/Instagram)

To commemorate the big day, the 65-year-old shared a throwback picture of himself wearing a yellow suit paired with a black shirt and matching hat while his wife wore a matching mini dress with ankle strap high heels.

“Today is Coco and my 23rd Anniversary! Keep it fun, Keep it sexy, and by all means ‘Stay in LOVE!’ It just gets better every year,” Ice-T wrote. “EVERYONE have an Incredible New Years 2024.”

Coco also marked the special occasion by sharing a picture of herself in her wedding dress with Ice-T decked out in a white suit for the nuptials. She captioned the post, “Here’s to 23 years with this guy!! My rock! My diamond in the rough! Love you beyond #HappyAnniversary #HappyNewYear2024 #nowordscandescribe.”

Most fans in their comment sections wished the longtime couple a happy anniversary, but one fan brought up Ice-T’s ex-girlfriend, Darlene Ortiz. Ortiz is the mother of the rapper’s only son, Tracy Marrow Jr. She is also a hip-hop icon, having appeared on the cover of Ice-T’s 1988 album “Power” wearing a skimpy bathing suit while toting a rifle.

Ortiz and the “Power” artist were together for 17 years before breaking up in 2001. In her book, “Definition of Down: My Life with Ice T and the Birth of Hip Hop,” Ortiz implied that the couple broke up after Ice-T met Coco.

“Oh so you were with him while he was still with Darlene,” wrote one fan under Coco’s post.

The comment prompted swift responses from other fans. “Crawl back in the basement,” replied one. “No they were already done when coco met him,” added another. “Stop. Be kind. It’s easier than being cruel. God bless,” concluded one.

On September 13, 1988 @FINALLEVEL released the album Power.



written and co-produced by Ice T, it was also co-produced by @AfrikaIslam.



The iconic cover features Darlene Ortiz, Ice-T, and DJ Evil E.



“I’m Your Pusher” was the lead single. #Power #IceT pic.twitter.com/GmQOOBncoh — Stess The Emcee (@StessTheEmcee) September 13, 2022

Ortiz spoke with Complex about the end of her relationship with the rapper back in 2015 and said she was disappointed by how the relationship ended. She met Ice-T in Los Angeles when she was 17.

“I would want it to be a better relationship, but there’s no hate there,” she said. “I’m disappointed highly of how it ended and how we chose to end it. I’m very disappointed, but at the same time, how can I be mad at him? All these exciting things happened because of him. I met him and supported him, and he is still my son’s dad. There’s no way it can ever really get ugly.”

Ice-T and Austin met on the set of a music video in 2001 before tying the knot. Austin gave birth several years later to their daughter, 8-year-old Chanel Nicole. The “Law & Order: Special Victims Unit” actor also has a 47-year-old daughter, LeTesha Marrow, with his high school sweetheart, Adrienne.