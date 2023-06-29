‘SO HE WASNT PLAYING PICKLEBALL?!’: Jamie Foxx Fans Are More Concerned After New Reports Say He’s ‘Still Not Himself’ Two Months After His Daughter Claims He Was Well Enough to Play Pickleball

Jamie Foxx has been recovering since experiencing a “medical complication” back in April. The beloved actor reportedly was initially hospitalized in Atlanta and later sent to a rehab center in Chicago.

Jamie’s daughters, Corinne Foxx, 29, and Anelise Bishop, 13, as well as Anelise’s mother, Kristin Grannis, were spotted visiting him at the facility on the weekend of May 14.

But new reports have his fans even more concerned about what’s really going on with Foxx’s health and why his family has been no private about his condition.

A purported source told People magazine that Foxx is “getting the best care and working hard to recover right now, but he is still not himself.”

Jamie Foxx’s circle has remained tight-lipped about the specifics and severity of his condition and when he will return to Hollywood screens.

At one point, Corinne claimed her father was playing pickleball after he was released from the hospital.

But this new information seems to raise more questions than provide answers to put many at ease.

“I don’t care about these reports and these insiders. Until Jamie Foxx tells us himself, I don’t believe in the reports,” wrote one individual in the comments section of The Neighborhood Talk’s post about the news. “They’ve been running us around in a circle for months now.”

Another said, “SO HE WASNT PLAYING PICKLEBALL?! WHY WOULD THEY LIE US!”

A third fan wrote, “He had a stroke!!! Like idk why people don’t understand how that can change your life. Give this man his privacy until he’s ready !”

Many have come out and wished the Oscar-winning actor and comedian a speedy recovery. At the same time, outlets were reporting that Foxx’s family was “preparing for the worst,” Corinne revealed that her father had been out of the hospital for weeks. There were other unsubstantiated claims Foxx was unable to speak or walk at one point and was even blind.

Since his hospitalization, Foxx and Corinne have been replaced as host and DJ of the game show “Beat Shazam,” the new season of which premiered on May 23 with Nick Cannon and Kelly Osbourne.

The beloved comedian reportedly will return to television screens soon as the co-host of the new musical game show “We Are Family,” which makes its debut in 2024.