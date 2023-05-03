‘Appreciate All the Love’: Jamie Foxx’s First Post from Recovery After Being Hospitalized Brings Fans Hope

Jamie Foxx appreciates the support and kind words he’s received from fans since he was hospitalized three weeks after suffering from a medical emergency.

The beloved entertainer reportedly fell ill while filming his new movie, “Back in Action,” and is currently recovering at a local medical care facility in Atlanta.

On May 3, a post appeared on the actor’s Instagram page stating a few words to help ease the concerns of fans.

Foxx took to the social media platform to thank his fans and well-wishers for their supportive messages and thoughts. “Appreciate all the love!!! Feeling blessed,” he wrote, along with a prayer, a heart, and a Foxx emoji with the post.

Jamie Foxx gives his thanks on Instagram. @iamjamiefoxx/ Instagram

The 55-year-old singer and comedian is also the host of the popular game show “Beat Shazam” on Fox, where his daughter Corinne also co-stars as a DJ. Neither will return for the show’s upcoming season, as previously reported, which had recently begun production for its sixth season. The game show films in Ireland.

Nick Cannon will temporarily take Foxx’s place as host, and he thanked the “Wild ‘N Out” creator for in his Instagram Stories for stepping in.

“Appreciate ya my boy @nickcannon. See u all soon,” wrote Foxx, along with an announcement about Cannon’s new role and Kelly Osbourne, who will take over Corinne’s role for now.

According to TMZ, filming for “Beat Shazam” began on May 3, and Cannon will fill in for Foxx as he recovers and Corinne sits at his bedside.

“Thank you so much @nickcannon and @kellyosbourne for filling in this season! We are so pumped for season six,” he continued.

Further details about Foxx’s medical condition have not yet been publicly revealed. But fans and friends alike shared more supporting messages in the comment section of his post.

Jamie Foxx appreciation tweet. Some of my favorite roles of his over the years. He’s really one of the most talented people to ever exist. This isn’t half of his catalog or half his talent. I really pray he has a speedy recovery. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/bSE1g4JOZ9 — 𝚃𝚊𝚢👩🏾‍💻 (@nnatewrites) May 3, 2023

Celebrities like Larenz Tate, Mary J. Blige, DJ Khaled, Tamar Braxton, T.I., Cynthia Bailey, Ellen DeGeneres, and more shared an array of red hearts and praying hand emojis.

Comedian and actor Kenan Thompson wrote, “Yesssss!!!! Take all the time you need bro!!!!”

Bill Bellamy said, “Praying for a speedy recovery and protection moving forward,” while a fan added, “This post is everything! Thank you Jesus. We love you Jamie.”

Season 6 of “Beat Shazam” is set to premiere on May 23.

Foxx’s daughter Corinne was first to share the news about her father’s status on Instagram, albeit with vague details about his status. According to TMZ, his condition was so severe that family members came from out of town to visit him in the hospital.