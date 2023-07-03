‘Think He’s In a Wheel Chair??’: Fans Speculate That Jamie Foxx Is ‘Permanently Disabled’ from ‘Medical Complication’ Following Reports About Renovations at His L.A. Home

New photos reveal renovations are underway at Jamie Foxx‘s home in California as details about his recovery and health condition remain unclear.

According to reports from last week, the Academy Award-winning actor was “still not himself” since suffering a “medical complication” back in mid-April. His oldest daughter, Corinne Foxx, notified the public that her father was in recovery, though full details on his condition have yet to be disclosed.

Jamie Foxx attends the “Creed III” European Premiere at Cineworld Leicester Square on Feb. 15, 2023, in London, England. (Photo by Karwai Tang/WireImage)

After a series of conflicting reports about him having a “stroke” and more silence from his family, a statement was posted on Foxx’s Instagram in early May, stating that he was appreciative of everyone showing him love and support.

His reps later denied unsubstantiated claims that Foxx was reportedly left “partially paralyzed and blind” after he received a COVID-19 vaccine.

As his health remains a mystery, the comedian’s home is reportedly undergoing construction to make way for new renovations.

It’s unclear exactly what those changes are, however, Page Six obtained photos from Foxx’s property that show a large dumpster filled with debris in the backyard. It also shows slabs of wood on the ground nearby.

The home was reportedly purchased by the “Django Unchained” star in 2007 for $20.5 million. It also has 10 bedrooms, an Olympic-sized swimming pool, a recording studio, tennis courts and a custom basketball court with stadium seating.

It’s unclear if he has been staying in the home during recovery. In the meantime, his fans on social media still want to know exactly what happened and where he is.

“Last time we asked about Jamie Foxx we got hit with a pickleball marketing campaign… idk bro.”

“Ok but where tf is Jamie Foxx!?? Fr now this is getting out of hand.”

“Jamie Foxx is said to be PERMANENTLY DISABLED.”

“Think he’s in a wheel chair??”

“I think he stroked out. The most common types of disability after stroke are impaired speech, restricted physical abilities, weakness or paralysis of limbs on one side of the body, difficulty gripping or holding things, and a slowed ability to communicate.”

Jamie Foxx $10.5 Million Mansion pic.twitter.com/YsraA5zKsw — Real Estate Insider (@The_REInsider) May 11, 2023

Fans have been suspicious of the family’s narrative and their decision to remain tight-lipped about his condition. In mid-May, reports revealed that the 55-year-old was recovering at a treatment facility in Chicago.

Since then, Foxx and his daughter have been replaced as the hosts of the FOX show “Beat Shazam.” They were announced as the hosts of another game show, and a trailer for Foxx’s new movie, “They Cloned Tyrone,” was released.

Last month, the trailer was shared on Foxx’s Instagram account with the caption, “It’s about to go down.”

On July 2, a post was shared on Foxx’s Instagram story, which featured an announcement about the film arriving in theaters on July 14 and on Netflix on July 21.

His co-star John Boyega previously stated that he had been trying to contact Foxx to directly send him “well wishes” but was unable to get through. The “Star Wars” actor told People magazine last week that they were finally able to speak.

“He finally picked up the phone. Thank you, bro,” Boyega told the outlet. “He’s doing well. And then, you know, we just giving him the privacy, and we can’t wait for his return.”

Due to his “medical complication” and recovery, a stunt double was brought in to complete Foxx’s final scenes in another movie, “Back In Action,” also starring Cameron Diaz.