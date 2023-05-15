‘Something Is Off’: Jamie Foxx Fans Remain Concerned After Reports That the Actor and His Daughter Corinne Are Set to Host New Game Show Despite His Recent Hospitalization

Jamie Foxx fans continue to express concern after reports that he and his daughter Corinne Foxx are hosting a new game show despite the actor’s recent hospitalization.

Corinne recently informed everyone on Instagram that her father had been “out of the hospital for weeks” after suffering a “medical compilation,” which Corinne announced on Instagram on April 12.

Jamie Foxx and Corinne Foxx arrive at the L.A. Premiere Of Entertainment Studios’ “47 Meters Down Uncaged” at Regency Village Theatre on Aug. 13, 2019, in Westwood, California. (Photo by Gregg DeGuire/WireImage)

The beloved comedian will soon return to television screens as the co-host of the new musical game show “We Are Family,” according to People magazine.

“We are thrilled to be developing We Are Family with Jeff Apploff and our friends at FOX Entertainment after so much success with six seasons of Beat Shazam,” Jamie and Corinne shared in a statement obtained by the outlet.

It continued, “We hope this show brings as much fun to audiences at home as we’ve had creating it when it premieres next year.”

Foxx’s return to television comes days after Corinne shared a post on social media stating that her father was “recuperating” and enjoying activities such as pickleball. At the time, she also shared that an “exciting work announcement” was coming despite false reports that her father was on “life support.”

After rumors spread online that the family was “preparing for the worst” and Foxx was still hospitalized, Corinne shared a post announcing her father no longer was in the hospital and had been released weeks earlier.

“Update from the family,” she wrote. “Sad to see how the media runs wild. My Dad has been out of the hospital for weeks, recuperating. In fact, he was playing pickleball yesterday! Thanks for everyone’s prayers and support!”

Jamie Foxx’s daughter, Corinne Foxx, has given an update on Jamie’s condition.



“Sad to see how the media runs wild. My Dad has been out of the hospital for weeks, recuperating. In fact, he was playing pickleball yesterday!“ pic.twitter.com/lBadhYDUHb — DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) May 12, 2023

Foxx’s new game show reportedly will feature a new celebrity each week, along with a non-famous relative. Audience members will compete to win up to $100,000 if they can guess the star’s identity.

The duo already co-hosts another game show for FOX called “Beat Shazam,” and while Foxx recuperates, Nick Cannon and Kelly Osbourne have been called in to take their places.

The Neighborhood Talk shared the news about the new game show on Instagram, yet fans remained unconvinced that Foxx is on the mend.

“Ummmmmm . Its not sitting right in my spirit,” one fan replied.

“I still feel like they need to show us, Jamie Foxx,” wrote one fan.

“Chile how we went from us bout to lose him last week to this??”

“I’m not buying it. Something is off…..”

One fan speculated that Foxx may have had a stroke and may not want to appear in public until he is fully healed.

“I’m speculating here but it’s been reported that he had either a stroke or an aneurysm. It’s possible that his physical appearance is altered and can hopefully be improved with therapy. If that’s the case, It’s reasonable to assume that he doesn’t want to take pictures to show [his] physical appearance and have them spread across the internet.”

Another fan said, “This is the real reason they don’t want anyone to know his real condition. Too many deals on the table. But let me shut up before y’all start getting emotional over very logical s—t.”

“Until he comes out & announce it .. I’m not believing nothing,” concluded another.

The Academy Award-winning actor’s exact medical condition has yet to be revealed. “We Are Family” is expected to debut in 2024, while “Beat Shazam” is slated to return for its sixth season on May 23.