‘Faithless Evans?’: Stevie J. Seemingly Erupts in Tweets Suggesting His Wife Cheated on Him, Then Claims He Was Hacked

Stevie J. sent social media into a frenzy this weekend after he appeared to send out a few questionable tweets.

Early on Sunday, Dec. 22, the 48-year-old music producer’s Twitter account began to show a series of now-deleted tweets suggesting that a woman scorned him. The cryptic messages quickly led fans to believe he was talking about his wife, singer Faith Evans.

Now-deleted Twitter posts from Stevie J.’s account..

“Trust no b–tch,” one post read during the tweet storm. “Found of that NO woman is faithful. Knew that & it’s a blessing to know. … 12 days of Xmas I sent her 5k a day.”

Another read, “Ones insecurities can damage them. Cherish what you love just know nothing will last forever.”

What prompted the tweets is unknown, but hours later Stevie claimed he wasn’t the one behind them.

Stevie J. says he was hacked on Twitter.

“My twitter & IG was hacked last night while I was on the plane,” said the father of six, before assuring folks he loved his wife. “My wife is the love of my life & my best friend. Whoever hacked me, you not only hurt me but my entire family.”

Fans immediately reacted to Stevie’s response.

“He lying. Just say y’all made up it’s okay stebie we all been hurt she cheated brah 😭 🥴”

“Faithless Evans?? 😂 lmafaooo okay you was sauced up and spoke your truth! Visions of BIG got you spooked 😂”

“He pulled an offset lmao 😂 Faith knocked his butt out that’s what happened. This cap”

“Dude that hacked em probably was hurt n in his feelings 🤷🏽‍♀️ sorry to this man”

Faith Evans and Stevie J. have previously denied separation rumors. (Photo: @hitmansteviej_1/Instagram)

Stevie J and Evans tied the knot in July 2018 in their Las Vegas, Nevada, hotel room surrounded by a minimum crowd of family and friends.

But they sparked breakup rumors in June after fans noticed the couple were no longer following each other on social media at the time. They assured TMZ they were still together and Evans said, “You can’t believe everything that you hear.”

The pair celebrated their first year of marriage weeks later after split rumors surfaced. In a post dedicated to his wife, Stevie assured they were in a great place with each other.

“Mrs Faith Renee Jordan – You’ve given me new eyes, a new perspective about love & I couldn’t imagine life without you, this is forever,” he wrote. “I love you #MrsJ#HappyAnniversaryMrsJ#Dajordans.”