‘Unk Said Y’all Ain’t Stopping Nun’: Stevie J Pops Out with New Whip After Being Ordered to Return Faith Evans’ Mercedes In Impending Divorce

Stevie J seemingly urged the public to “keep it moving” after the courts ordered him to return his estranged wife Faith Evans’ Mercedes Sprinter van back to the singer.

In his latest Instagram upload, the “Love and Hip Hop: Atlanta” alum shared three images of himself in an all-black suit while he smoked some sort of tobacco. The photos also show the music producer standing beside what appeared to be a new black Lamborghini Urus.

Stevie J shows off his new whip. (Pictured: @hitmanstevie_1/Instagram)

For his last slide, the “Come Here Party” artist is seen surrounded by a group of men including his son, Stevie Jordan II, each holding champagne glasses in their hands. “Keep it moving,” Stevie captioned his post.

The snapshots received over 5,300 likes, with over 230 comments, and were soon re-shared by The Neighborhood Talk on Instagram.

Several fans in their comment section noted the irony in Stevie J’s post following claims that he stole Evans’ whip.

As previously reported, Stevie J allegedly stole the keys to Evans’ Mercedes Sprinter Van while she was asleep and reportedly drove the vehicle to the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival. However, in an exclusive interview with The Shade Room, Stevie J denied those claims, stating that he did not go to Coachella and was simply just, “working.”

They saying Stevie J stole Faith Evans’ 2023 Mercedes Splinter Van and drove himself on down to Coachella and had a grand ole time. pic.twitter.com/H63VLMwOB8 — The Moment. (@itsKARY_) April 22, 2023

According to the outlet, the “Can’t Believe” vocalist filed an emergency motion in their ongoing divorce proceedings. In her claim, Evans stated her van’s insurance policy does not cover her estranged husband, and suggested that Stevie J’s driver’s license is currently suspended.

Evans also asked the court to prohibit the reality star from driving her car along with her additional vehicles, which include a Chrysler Pacifica and a 2020 Mercedes G Wagon.

The R&B singer’s motion was granted by the court and her soon-to-be ex-husband was ordered to return the vehicle.

The couple’s impending divorce has carried on for nearly three years despite several attempted acts of reconciliation. They got married in 2018 and Jordan filed for divorce in November 2021.

Last year for Mother’s Day, Stevie J penned a lengthy Instagram post to Evans, apologizing for “disrespecting” and “humiliating” her. Despite his attempt to win his wife back, it appears as if Evans is sticking to her guns and following through with the divorce.

Since their split, Stevie J has been linked to Instagram model Raja Syn while also requesting spousal support from his wife.