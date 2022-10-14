‘Steebie You Fumbled This One’: Faith Evans Shocks Fans After She Goes Forward with Divorce from Stevie J After Producer Dedicated a Loving Post to the Singer on Their 4-year Anniversary

Faith Evans may not be missing Stevie J anytime soon; the singer reportedly is continuing with her plans for a divorce from the music producer.

Court documents, RadarOnline report, state, “Faith, 49, has turned over her financial records to Stevie, 50, including a list of her assets and debts. The move is a necessary step before a divorce can be finalized.”

Evans going forward with their divorce may come as a surprise to some fans because Stevie had just shared a sweet message on his Instagram page, professing his love for his wife as they celebrated their fourth wedding anniversary.

Stevie J also publicly apologized to his estranged wife in May on Mother’s Day for all the pain he caused her throughout their relationship.

He wrote, “I’ve hurt you, disrespected you and humiliated you in front of the world. From this day forward I promise to listen to your feelings and be more delicate with your heart.”

The two have made headlines for both ups and downs they’ve faced together.

Stevie J shocked fans once he filed for divorce first in November 2021, for “irreconcilable differences” after three years of marriage.

In 2020, Evans was arrested for allegedly attacking her husband. TMZ reported, “We’re told Faith and Stevie got into a heated argument, and at some point, it turned violent. Our sources say when cops showed up they noticed visible marks and scratches to Stevie’s face.”



While Evans was bonded out a day later, many fans thought it was over for the couple. However, both Stevie J and Evans stood beside each other.

The on-again, off-again couple has a tendency of finding the way back to each other, but for now Evans has taken these latest steps toward finalizing a divorce.

Many fans weren’t surprised by the news.

“Because she is not to be played with , steebie you fumbled this one take your L quietly.”

“She been tired of him.”

“Y’all Knew Faith Was Moving On. Y’all Seen The Vacation Pictures.”