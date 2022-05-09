‘Stebie Please’: Stevie J Apologizes to Estranged Wife Faith Evans on Mother’s Day and Fans Roast the Reality Star

It appears fans are officially over the roller-coaster ride known as Stevie J and Faith Evans‘ relationship.

The estranged couple, which met in the 1990s, began dating in 2016. Stevie and Faith would ultimately get married two years later in July 2018. Their union was met with domestic violence claims and cheating allegations. Since then, Stevie and Faith have been battling it out in court after the “Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta” star filed for divorce from Faith in November 2021.

Stevie J apologizes to his estranged wife Faith Evans on Mother's Day and fans claim his lengthy post isn't sincere.

Although Stevie and Faith’s current relationship status is unclear, the 50-year-old took to Instagram on May 8, to not only dedicate a post to his wife Faith but also apologize for humiliating her “in front of the world.”

He wrote alongside a photo of the couple, “Faith Rene Jordan I’ve hurt you, disrespected you and humiliated you in front of the world. From this day forward I promise to listen to your feelings and be more delicate with your heart. I also promise to build you up even more & to communicate daily with you, respect you and love on you until you’re as happy as you were when we got married.”

Stevie added, “I’ve learned my lesson and I NEVER want to live without you because God knows I’m a better man with you and I’m asking you to find it in your heart to forgive me and allow me to rebuild our trust. Happy Mothers Day x I love you.”

As the reality star’s upload began making its rounds on social media blog sites, many in the comments section bashed Stevie, who has a history of cheating in past relationships. One user went as far as to suggest Stevie go to therapy.

“Stevie stay embarrassing himself like bruh.”

“STEBIE please….”

“Does he not know writing this on social media is humiliating????”

“Ugh. Same story different maker. I wish men like this would get therapy! It’s getting old and he’s TOO OLD!”

Faith has yet to respond to Stevie’s post.