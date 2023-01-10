‘Momma Dee Calling Shay Right Now’: ‘LHH’ Stars Lil Scrappy and Bambi Reportedly Called It Quits, Fans Bring Up Scrappy’s Ex, Shay Johnson

“Love and Hip Hop: Atlanta” stars Lil Scrappy and Adizia “Bambi” Benson have allegedly called it quits after five years of marriage and three children together.

Lil Scrappy and his wife Bambi took photos on vacation. (Photo: @reallilscrappy/Instagram.)

According to The Jasmine Brand, which was first to exclusively break the news, sources confirmed that the two have reportedly decided to go their separate ways.

“Insiders allegedly confirmed that they spent New Year’s Eve separately,” The Jasmine Brand wrote.



In addition to a separate holiday celebration, it looks like the couple removed any traces of each other from their respective Instagram accounts. However, Bambi’s voice can be heard in the background of a home video Scrappy shared on Christmas Day.

Once news surrounding the couple’s alleged estrangement began to hit the internet, fans in the comments started bringing up Scrappy’s mother, Momma Dee. Many jokingly assumed she was probably happy to hear about their split.

“Momma Dee jumping for joy.”

“I bet Momma Dee doing cartwheels.”

“Momma Dee calling Shay right now.”

The 59-year-old actress and Bambi never seemed to see eye to eye. One of the main reasons was due to Momma Dee’s overbearing interest in her son and Bambi’s relationship, which reached its boiling point after she previously spread false divorce rumors on “LHHATL.”

Another reason centered around Momma Dee’s seemingly close relationship with Scrappy’s ex-girlfriend, Shay Johnson.

In February, Momma Dee faced some criticism for attending Johnson’s baby shower where she called herself Johnson’s daughter’s “grand-godmother.”

Things got even messier after Momma Dee admitted to Bobby Lytes during an episode of “Love and Hip Hop: Miami” that she wished Johnson would have married her son rather than Bambi.

She also insinuated that Scrappy and Johnson have hooked up since his marriage to Bambi.

“Months ago Scrappy and Shay met up in Miami. He and she said they were just friends, hmmm,” Momma Dee revealed in her confessional.

Lil Scrappy and Bambi got married on Sept. 8, 2017, but have been on again/off again since they first began dating back in 2013. Together they have a 3-year-old son, Breland, a 2-year-old daughter, Xylo, and another daughter, Cali, who turned one last July.

Bambi with her three children (Pictured: @adizthebam/Instagram.)

While rumors surrounding their split are quickly making news, neither Scrappy nor Bambi have publicly confirmed it.