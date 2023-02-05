‘You Have No Fn Clue’: Lil Scrappy Blows Up On Fan Who Blamed Momma Dee for Messing Up His Marriage with Bambi 

Rapper Lil Scrappy came for fans who blamed his mother Momma Dee for breaking up his marriage to Bambi, otherwise known as Adizia Benson. The “Love & Hip Hop” stars reportedly ended their 5-year marriage sometime before New Year’s Eve.

One fan blamed Momma Dee for the breakup. Momma Dee has previously been vocal about her son and his ex, Shay Johnson. During an episode of “Love And Hip Hop Miami,” Momma Dee she said she wished Scrappy had married Johnson instead of Bambi. She has also spread rumors about the couple breaking up on the reality show and has not been shy in noting her preference for Johnson.

Lil Scrappy and Momma Dee perform onstage during The Millennium Tour: Turned Up! at State Farm Arena on Nov, 6, 2022, in Atlanta. (Photo: Paras Griffin/Getty Images)

Momma Dee also caused some commotion when she attended Johnson’s baby shower last year and called herself the child’s “grand-godmother.”

According to Urban Belle, Lil Scrappy clapped back after a fan blamed Momma Dee for the couple’s breakup.

“The Bible says to forsake mother and father for wife. This is not Kingdom order. You cannot consider yourself a Queen and don’t respect the highest order from God. This man needs to return back where God has joined him,” wrote the fan. “When the cameras are all turned off, reality will sink in again. You are very vindictive to his life and need to have a seat before the Lord intervenes and sits you down with allowing you back up. Jesus is a God of order and if we truly know Him, we obey Him. Praying for you Scrappy.”

Lil Scrappy apparently had a problem with the comment and defended his mother. “You have no fn clue cause when the cameras on and off my mom is always there so wtf are you talking about and on the note of the Bible you need to read it a lil more cause u only speaking what fits ur lil judgmental stupid,” he wrote.

Lil Scrappy and Bambi began dating in 2013 before tying the knot in 2017. They have three children. They share a 3-year-old son Breland, a 2-year-old daughter Xylo and a 1-year-old daughter Cali. Lil Scrappy also has a daughter with Erica Dixon, 17-year-old Emani Richardson.