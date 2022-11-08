‘Ain’t Nobody Got Me No Help’: Lil Scrappy Opens Up About the Childhood Trauma He Endured with Momma Dee, This Comes Years Following Momma Dee’s Ongoing Feud with Bambi

“Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta” star Lil Scrappy recently confronted his mother Momma Dee about the trauma he endured as a child watching her generate income as a pimp.

The rapper’s revelation comes years after the feud between Momma Dee and his wife, Bambi. The pair’s public beef stemmed from Momma Dee sharing Lil Scrappy and Bambi’s relationship issues online and the 59-year-old maintaining a friendship with her son’s ex, Shay Johnson. Momma Dee’s friendship with Johnson led to Lil Scrappy cutting ties with her temporarily.

Lil Scrappy confronts Momma Dee about her past life as a pimp. Photo:Screenshot/Twitter

In the Nov. 7 episode, Lil Scrappy shared that many of the problems he has with his wife Bambi is a result of his unresolved childhood trauma.

While addressing Bambi and Momma Dee at his “LHH: ATL” co-star Spice’s party, Lil Scrappy said, “I just want to say this: You my mama, that’s my wife. I don’t have nobody if y’all ain’t with me. I don’t have nobody… You got to stop because you don’t have nobody. That should make you support this even more. Because you know I want somebody.”

He continued, as he pointed at Bambi, “You know what I’m saying. I’m in love with this, all this. You know why I am the way I am with her?”

Momma Dee responded, “because of what you saw me go through.” Lil Scrappy said it wasn’t his mother’s past relationship that contributed to how he acts as a man, but instead her lifestyle as a pimp.

The 38-year-old said, “I grew up in a whore house. I grew up in a trap house so all I knew was that. And I love you ’cause you held it down and you did what you had to do, but imagine you never had to sleep with your mama 24/7 because you couldn’t go in your room.”

Further in the conversation, Lil Scrappy becomes visibly upset as he describes what he considers to be horrors he saw as a young child. “You never had to walk in on motherf–kers on dope … The way I was raised and I had to deal with that s–t, cuz. I had to do with that and I’m still dealing with that because ain’t nobody take me and get me no help. Ain’t nobody got me no help. I learned about that when I got older. This s–t real, cuz. This in my head my whole life.”

Scrappy brings everyone to tears as he opens up about being raised by Momma Dee. 😢 How'd you feel about this emotional moment? 👇🏾 #LHHATL pic.twitter.com/ik7bdqwqEC — Love & Hip Hop (@loveandhiphop) November 8, 2022

Lil Scrappy wrapped up his statement by saying although he understands that he needs help to get over his trauma, he will not bash his mother for the lifestyle she chose because Momma Dee’s past life of being a pimp helped provide for him and also his rap career.

He said, “In my head, the s–t I go through, I can’t go to her; she hard. I can’t go to you; you hard. So I’m on the concrete, my n—a … But guess what? I ain’t taking nothing from you because you put me there. You put money in my s–t. You gave me s–t to help my rap career and all that s–t. Ain’t nobody do that but you. So I love my momma and I love my wife. You feel me.”

Following Lil Scrappy’s remarks, he and Momma Dee embraced. During a confessional, Momma Dee also acknowledged her part in playing a detrimental role in her son’s marriage.

She said, “I was the best mother I could be. I’m not a perfect person nor am I a perfect mother. No one is. But I want to turn a new cheek myself and get this family back where it needs to be. I’m willing and ready to forgive him and his wife because we are supposed to be family and we should act like family. We should pray together and stay together.”

Momma Dee (center) shares a photo of her son Lil Scrappy (left) and daughter Jasmine Brown (right) after the rapper opened up about his past trauma. Photo:@therealmommadee/Instagram

Immediately after the “LHH: ATL” episode aired on VH1, Momma Dee took to her Instagram account and expressed how much she loved her children: Lil Scrappy and her daughter Jasmine Brown.

She wrote, “A Mothers Love for her child is like nothing else in the world. It knows no law, no pity, it dares all things and crushes down remorselessly all that stands in its path. I love my Children more than anything in this world…”

In the past, Momma Dee has clapped at fans that continue to throw shade at her friendship with Shay Johnson.

In an Instagram post shared on Johnson’s page on July 28, Momma Dee, who is seen spending quality time with Johnson’s daughter Shajiyah, told the naysayers that her relationship with Johnson was out of pure love and had nothing to do with Bambi or Lil Scrappy.

Momma Dee also suggested that the fans leave them out of this when they tried to speculate that Johnson’s baby was Lil Scrappy’s, which “The Flavor of Love” star denied.