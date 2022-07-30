‘The Shade of it All’: Momma Dee Candidly Discusses Her Relationship with Shay Johnson and Tells Fans to Stop Mentioning Her Son Lil Scrappy and Daughter-In-Law Bambi

Momma Dee recently disclosed details about her relationship with Shay Johnson following the backlash she’s faced from fans.

The scrutiny is because Momma Dee maintains a friendship with Johnson after the reality star stopped dating her son, rapper Darryl “Lil Scrappy” Richardson. Richardson, who linked to Johnson from 2010 to 2013, is now married and shares children with Adizia “Bambi” Benson.

Momma Dee gets candid about her relationship with Shay Johnson and tells fans to leave her son Lil Scrappy and daughter-in-law Bambi alone. @iamshayjohnson/Instagram

On July 28, in an Instagram post shared on Johnson’s account, Momma Dee, Johnson, and her infant daughter Shajiyah were seen spending quality time together during a sleepover. The clip starts with Momma Dee telling Shajiyah she’s willing to do anything for her “grand glam baby.”

While holding and kissing Shajiyah, Momma Dee says, “This is my grand glam baby. Granny’s going to do anything for you. What you want? You think Granny won’t do it? I’ll hurt somebody over you, girl.”

The 58-year-old wrapped up the recording by stating, “so we going to do what we do, turn up.” In addition to the upload, Johnson wrote in the caption, “Sleepover with @tharealmommadee … @iamshajiyah and I had a blast nothing but love and positive vibes.”

Immediately following Johnson’s post, Momma Dee addressed social media users that suggested that Shajiyah belonged to her son as an explanation behind her close dynamic with Johnson.

She wrote in the comment section, “Excuse me ladies and gentlemen no one is talking about who baby it is. It is up to y’all imagination y’all let this s–t be bigger than it is.” Momma Dee continued by saying nothing is “strange” about her relationship with Johnson and her child.

The “Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta” star wrote, “It’s nothing just a young lady having a baby it’s nothing strange or different was different is that y’all think one thing and it’s not really that dumba–s.”

Momma Dee concluded her comments by telling individuals to leave her son and daughter-in-law alone. She said, “And last but not least, leave my son and my daughter-in-law alone and mind your own business. A person can’t even have a baby without y’all false speculating.”

Many fans’ reactions to the situation were mixed as the post and comments circulated online. Some expressed that Momma Dee has the right to have a relationship with Johnson, while others called her out for being messy.

“What’s wrong with her loving Shay and her baby. That just shows she genuinely liked Shay and wasn’t faking it just because she was with her son .. y’all and y’all rules/stipulations grow up ppl can loved on and be friends with whomever.”

“She can consider Shay a daughter without Scrappy being involved she bonded with Momma Dee and they love each other dearly.”

“Momma Dee doing this s–t on purpose. Because she hate Bambi a–. Ever chance she gets, she’s going to be recording with this baby. The shade of it all.”

“I don’t really think it’s anything wrong with y’all still having this relationship but to be messy about it too juvenile. Hence, one of the reasons our black men are messed up. It starts at home.”