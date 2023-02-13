‘Just Stick to Reality Shows’: ‘LHH’ Fans React After Momma Dee Claps Back at Bambi’s Shady Freestyle About Her Son Scrappy

“Love and Hip Hop: Atlanta” star Adizia “Bambi” Benson dropped a freestyle that has fans believing it to be a diss track to her husband of five years, Lil Scrappy.

The mother of three hopped in her rapping bag and used Future’s 2022 hit single “Wait For You,” featuring Drake and Tems, as her background beat. Benson came in on fire as soon as the song opened up, alluding to Scrappy being unfaithful.

(Left to right) Bambi, Scrappy, Momma Dee. (Photos: @adizthebam/Instagram, @scrappydagreat/Instagram, @mommadee/Instagram.)

“Rumor has it you outside with hella b—–s, gave you children, gave you love, you acting different,” she rapped.



The 36-year-old seemed completely over her relationship with Scrappy as she continued to rap, “Made decisions, f–k this ring and sharing last names.”

At the end of the song, Benson even suggested she was trading in her wedding ring for a necklace, saying, “Might take this rock up off my finger, put some ice on my chest.”

While the two-minute and 30-second video had a decent flow with some catchy wordplay, several fans weren’t really feeling Benson’s freestyle.

“Everybody don’t need to rap like stop”



“Now come on The Bam, text this to Scrappy… wasted people’s studio time for this”



“She should’ve kept this one in her phone”

Scrappy’s own mother, Momma Dee, stepped under The Shade Room’s comments and was quite shady toward her daughter-in-law.

“Some people do not deserve a record deal they deserve a water Deal because they are too thirsty,” she wrote. “You know when I think about it some people don’t deserve record deals they deserve to get a wate when you’re dead thirsty.”

But Momma Dee did not stop there adding, “oh my congratulations At least Diamond can rap Shout out to the real people that can rap.”

Momma Dee responds to Bambi’s diss track @theshaderoom/Instagram

For those who are unaware, Diamond is Scrappy’s ex and a member of the rap group, Crime Mob. It’s pretty obvious Momma Dee is not a fan of the freestyle nor is she a fan of Bambi.

The two have had their share of disagreements during their time on “Love and Hip Hop.” One of the main reasons for their strained relationship surrounded Momma Dee’s attempt to ruin Scrappy and Bambi’s relationship by spreading a divorce rumor on the VH1 series.

And Mama Dee, Scrappy, and Bambi gon continue to have issues bc Mama Dee wants him w/ a woman that she can control. She can’t run Bambi and that’s the problem #lhhatl — C (@_PrettyDamnRude) November 15, 2022

Another reason could be Momma Dee’s closeness with another one of Scrappy’s ex-girlfriends, Shay Johnson.

Johnson and Momma Dee have maintained a close-knit relationship — so much so that the “My Side Piece” actress is Johnson’s daughter’s “grand-godmother.”

Momma Dee seemingly cherishes her relationship with Johnson deeply, and she even wished that “The “Flavor of Love” contestant was the one who ended up marrying her son instead of Bambi.

Momma Dee’s questionable behavior prompted Scrappy to cut her out of his life for some time. The two emotionally reconciled during the “LHHATL” season-10 reunion.

Scrappy and Bambi share three children together: 4-year-old Breland, 2-year-old Xylo, and 1-year-old Cali.