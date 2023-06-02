‘Angela Dressing Like Ciara was With Future’:  Angela Simmons Says She’s Done with the ‘Streets’ After Showing Off Her ‘Gangsta Glo’ In New Photos

Angela Simmons hasn’t been playing fair when it comes to her remarkable fashion style. Whether she’s roaming the streets or in her house, the fashionista always makes sure that any ensemble she wears is on point.

On June 1, the “Growing Up Hip Hop” star shared five images on Instagram and, according to fans, her recent looks have been “hitting different” since she began dating Yo Gotti,

In Simmons’ photos, she can be seen posing in her home in shades and black heels with a sheer set by Ed Hardy, whose streetwear fashion style features his unconventional tattoos.

Fans are amazed at Angela Simmons’ ‘gangsta glo’ after she shares new images on Instagram. (Pictured: @angelasimmons/Instagram)

She also can be seen posing on a couch and in front of her balcony with her hand in her long, jet-black hair. “She for the house they can have the streets,” Simmons wrote in her caption, “#DaBigOne.”

The Angela Cakes founder’s upload received over 131,000 likes with over 1,700 comments.

The majority of commenters zoomed in on Simmons’ seemingly upgraded fashion sense. There were several comments suggesting that she’s elevated her looks ever since going public with her relationship with the Memphis rapper.

“Angie you been standing on heaux necks lately!!! That man loving you good and it shows.”

“It’s really the gangsta love glo for me.”



“Gotti got Angela dressing like Ciara was with Future Angela ain’t Suited and booted no more lol.”

Ciara wearing an Alexandre Vauthier Fall 2012 embellished mini dress with her boo Future pic.twitter.com/noOv6oHr — Mellie K.F.G. (@Mellie20904) February 11, 2013

“That’s how you know Gotti a real one, fake ones don’t get blessed like that…..Real Love is powerful.”

Simmons and Gotti confirmed their relationship status in early January after months of speculation. Since then, Gotti and Simmons have faced a series of rumors from many who say they aren’t truly happy together.

Angela Simmons and Yo Gotti have made it Instagram Official. We love a manifestation success story! ♥️ pic.twitter.com/xHFAQdev4K — TONI TONE (@t0nit0ne) January 1, 2023

Some critics even claimed that the ”Rake It Up” lyricist was Simmons’ last choice for a partner, after she’d made it through a number of unsuccessful relationships. Simmons has been romantically linked to Bow Wow, Romeo Miller, a few professional athletes, and Sutton Tennyson, the late father of her son, Sutton Tennyson Jr.

Nevertheless, the new couple continues to shut out haters as they enjoy their love despite criticism from social media.

One way Simmons and Gotti show their love for each other is by gift-giving, as seen during Gotti’s birthday celebration in May.

After hearing her man constantly talk about wanting a Tesla, Simmons reportedly decided to surprise the CMG record label founder with the all-black version of the luxurious vehicle.

Her generous act came nearly a month behind claims that Gotti frequently spoils her with shopping sprees.

Though their relationship may seem like a shock to some, music fans know that Gotti manifested their union after name-dropping Simmons as his crush in his 2016 hit “Down In the DM.”