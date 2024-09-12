‘Angela’s Feet Hurt Real Bad’: Angela Simmons ‘Awkward’ Posing with Yo Gotti on the Red Carpet Has Fans Zooming In on Her Shoes

Angela Simmons and her boyfriend, Yo Gotti stepped out at the 2024 MTV Video Music Awards at New York’s UBS Arena on Sept. 11. The two have been together for almost two years and fans enjoy their cute photos and vacation videos online.

But footage of the couple’s red carpet entrance has generated a different type of discussion online.

To the annual awards show, the Angela’s Cakes founder sported a red latex dress with a criss-cross around her neck and matching red heels. The “Walking In Memphis” rapper wore a loose gray suit with white sneakers and a large chain around his neck.

Fashion Bomb Daily posted Angela and Yo Gotti’s VMA arrival on the outlet’s Instagram page, where social media users zeroed in on Simmons’ feet.

Fans zoom in on Angela Simmons’s feet in video of her on the red carpet with Yo Gotti. (Photo by Johnny Nunez/WireImage)

“Angela’s feet hurt REAL BAD,” a commenter wrote in the comment section as someone added, “I mean REALLY bad!.”

Other people also questioned the 36-year-old Pastry footwear founder’s demeanor at the VMAs. For instance, an Instagram poster typed, “Poor Angela. So awkward but so pretty.”

Another person asked, “Why is Angela acting like this is her first carpet?”

When Angela and Gotti stepped out as a pair at the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards, fans pointed out their awkward body language and have paid closer attention since.

In response to the naysayers, one person added, “Because people always have something negative to say about her so it’s probably messing with her head.”

In contrast, Simmons earned praise on her look. Two other said, “Angela is rocking that red dress” and “Angela look tf GOOOOOD! This is her look.”

Fans have been following Angela Simmons and Yo Gotti’s relationship for nearly a decade. In 2015, is when the rapper first publicly declared his interest in Simmons on his “Down in the DM” single.

“And I just followed Angela. Boy, I got a crush on Angela Simmons. They like, ‘Damn Gotti, you bold.’ F–k it, I’m gon’ let the world know,” Yo Gotti raps on the quadruple-platinum song.

Those “Down in the DM” lyrics sparked speculation that the Memphis-bred recording artist would eventually end up with Simmons. Gotti even sent her flowers in January 2016.

Angela later told Bossip, “They were really nice flowers. I’m flattered. He’s really nice, that’s awesome.”

“I did tell Gotti thanks for the shoutout, I was very flattered,” she continued. “He showed up to my faux fur launch and that’s where he sent the flowers actually and it was very sweet of him.”

However, Yo Gotti could not secure a romantic connection with Angela Simmons at the time. She announced her engagement to Sutton Tennyson in April 2016.

Angela Simmons gave birth to Sutton Tennyson’s son, Sutton Joseph Tennyson, on Sept. 22, 2016. The “Growing Up Hip Hop” reality show star announced the end of the engagement the following year.

In 2018, Sutton Tennyson was killed outside his Atlanta home. Michael Williams was sentenced to life in prison for Tennyson’s murder and 15 years for possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Between 2018 and 2020, Angela Simmons reportedly dated other men such as NBA player Serge Ibaka, NFL player Khalil Mack, music producer London On Da Track, and boxer Daniel Jacobs.

Yo Gotti finally manifested Angela Simmons as his girlfriend. The daughter of rap legend Joseph “Reverend Run” Simmons made their relationship Instagram official in December 2022. Her caption read, “You are all I need and more.”

Yo Gotti & Angela Simmons are now officially a couple and dating❤️ pic.twitter.com/nRVo6rGNiD — Raphousetv (RHTV) (@raphousetv2) January 1, 2023

They made their first public appearance at a January 2023 Memphis Grizzlies game against the Cleveland Cavaliers. After that NBA courtside date, a source told TMZ that the situation was going “extremely well” between the two celebrities.

In addition to walking the red carpet with Simmons at the 2024 edition of the VMAs, Gotti also got to watch his Collective Music Group signee GloRilla perform “Yeah Glo!” and “TGIF” at the ceremony.