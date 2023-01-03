‘Baby Bow Wow Punching the Air’: Angela Simmons Shares Sweet Message After Confirming Relationship with Yo Gotti, Fans React

After months of speculation, Angela Simmons confirmed she is dating Memphis rapper Yo Gotti. He previously spoke about his adoration for the fashion designer and entrepreneur on his 2015 track “Down in the DM.” The two have been spotted together on numerous occasions since September, including trips to Dubai and Paris. Gotti also made an appearance at Simmons’ 35th birthday party.

On Sunday, Jan. 1, the “Growing Up Hip Hop” star took to her Instagram story to express how she felt about her new romance. “Happier than I ever been,” wrote Angela with a pink double heart emoji.

Angela Simmons says she’s ‘happier” than she’s ever been in new relationship with Yo Gotti. (Photo:@angelasimmons/Instagram.)

Simmons brought in the new year with a series of Instagram photos to reveal her new relationship. She even removed all but two posts on her Instagram account, including those with her 6-year-old son, Sutton.

The first trio of images features the reality star leaning on a black Rolls Royce with Gotti close by, and another of the couple in the backseat. The third photo shows the chivalrous rapper helping his woman get out of a vehicle, holding an umbrella to protect from the rain.

Angela Simmons and Yo Gotti have made it Instagram Official. We love a manifestation success story! ♥️ pic.twitter.com/xHFAQdev4K — TONI TONE (@t0nit0ne) January 1, 2023

“You are all I need and more,” Simmons wrote as the caption. She added “2023,” in the caption of another post that features Gotti pouring two glasses of Jay-Z’s Ace of Spades Brut Gold Champagne.

Fans in the comments section were thrilled for the two finally getting together. Some are looking forward to a wedding and others are hoping Gotti won’t mess things up.

“She done wiped her whole account. She love this man! I love this for her. He must’ve showed up for her in a way no other man has.”

“Gotti manifested his ole lady fr!! Love it.”

“He bet not f— this up after all that chasin in his lyrics about her lol.”

“I think he’s gonna pop the question lol.”

“Baby bow wow punching the air he love him some Angela … he gone cry in the car.”

Simmons and Bow Wow have been a part of each other’s history since dating as teenagers. Both reality stars are currently in their 30s, and previously admitted their feelings for each other on “GUHH” in 2020. They have only ever remained friends.

Simmons was also romantically linked to new dad Romeo Miller. They developed a close bond on the we TV series as well, but nothing truly blossomed. However, their friendship turned sour in 2018, following the shocking death of Sutton Tennyson, Simmon’s ex-fiancé and the father of her son. She accused Miller of not being a supportive friend during her time of grief.

Simmons has also previously dated boxer Daniel ‘Miracle Man’ Jacobs, former NBA player and artist Serge Ibaka, Brandon Jennings, Rob Kardashian and pro skateboarder Terry Kennedy.