‘She Been Coming Through Since the Right Man Came Through’: Fans Say Angela Simmons Looks ‘Almost Unrecognizable’ In Latest Photos Since Dating Rapper Yo Gotti

Angela Simmons has been stepping on necks recently when it comes to her brilliant outfit choices. While the reality star’s dress game has heavily improved, many fans are convinced her boyfriend, rapper Yo Gotti, is the reason why.

The mother of one showed out as she roamed the streets of New York in a black cropped graphic tee that read “KISS” across her chest area and a pair of white jeans that were meticulously cut out in the shape of a heart.

Simmons paired her stylish ensemble together with a leather jacket, a black bag, and white boots that accurately matched the color of her jeans.

Angela Simmons. (Photo: @angelasimmons/Instagram.)

“You can tell she been in the south… but attitude still on New York,” she wrote for her caption.

The 35-year-old’s upload received over 219,000 likes from fans and over 2,000 comments.

Several fans hyped up Simmons’ choice of clothing, and a few fans even suggested that her style has greatly improved since she and Gotti stepped onto the scene as a couple.

“Mr. Mims really leveled her up… she almost unrecognizable!”



“She been coming through since the right man came through [red heart]”

“Wheww lawd Gotti done put it on ya!!! He done brought out Angie buh bye Angela!”



This isn’t the first time fans have speculated that the “Down In the DMs” rapper was behind his lady’s seemingly new chic style.

Welcome To My City 🖤 pic.twitter.com/k1xbXZoaZU — Yo Gotti (@YoGotti) January 19, 2023

In early January, Simmons showed out in a two-piece set that reminded fans of actress Alicia Silverstone’s character in the ’90s hit rom-com “Clueless.”



Her classy photos prompted fans to bring up Gotti, implying that she was never this fashionable before him.

Simmons’ has had some questionable outfit choices in the past. One outfit that raised the most questions was her farm fit back in August.

In a now-deleted Instagram post, Simmons was seen wearing a long-sleeved crop red-and-white top, with booty shorts, yellow Hunter boots, a green cap, and a green fanny pack.

Though Simmons’ intention was to spread positive vibes to those who were watching her video, a few people noted that they were too distracted by her unique ensemble to focus on anything else.

Many fans even compared her outfit to the fictional character Waldo from “Where’s Waldo.”



While folks believe Gotti has influenced Simmons’, the Pastry shoe apparel co-owner has always advocated for self-love and doing things that please oneself.

In July, the “Growing Up Hip Hop” star uploaded a video of her at a spa receiving a body scrub massage. As her video continued, fans can see that Simmons named this special journey “health n healing.”