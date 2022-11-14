‘She Def Was Not Feeling Him…He May Just See Her as a Smash Or Pass’: Angela Simmons and Yo Gotti Spotted Once Again Together, Fans Bring Up Simmons Dating History

When it comes to the power of manifestation, fans are itching to know rapper Yo Gotti’s secret, for he has seemingly bagged his long-time celebrity crush Angela Simmons.

The two have continuously sparked dating rumors after being spotted together enjoying getaway vacations from Dubai to Paris, as well as being seen out celebrating Simmons’ 35th birthday.

Angela Simmons and Yo Gotti. (Photos: @angelasimmons/Instagram, @yogotti/Instagram0

The pair was most recently caught out in New York side-by-side at an event for upcoming rap star Glorilla.

A video of Gotti and Simmons hit the internet with quickness prompting fans to admire Gotti’s sedulous pursuit of bagging his celebrity crush.

“Moral of the story: speak it into existence” One fan wrote underneath The Shade Room’s post.

“That boy manifested it as he should [heart eyes]” Another stated.

Many comments spoke highly about the “Down In the DM’s” rapper’s ability to turn his romantic dreams into a reality, however, some comments discussed unsure feelings about the non-confirmed couple.

“Angela ran out of options now she wanna give him a chance”

A few fans even suggested that Gotti’s intentions with Simmons aren’t as pure as some fans may think they are.

“This is just my opinion but she dated a couple dudes then came back around to him. Hopefully he still sees the value in her cause she def was not feeling him but he got money so he may just see her as a smash or pass now.”

“A couple dudes” accurately describes Rev. Run’s daughter’s romantic history. The mom of one was previously linked to “Like Mike” actor Bow Wow back in 2012. The pair’s romance was short-lived and never even reached an official “boyfriend/girlfriend” phase.

In 2015, Simmons began exclusively dating businessman Sutton Tennyson. The two quickly fell in love and became engaged in 2016. They separated in 2017 but were still eternally linked through their baby boy, Sutton Tennyson.

Although they were no longer together, Tennyson and Simmons co-parented their handsome boy until tragedy struck in 2018 and Tennyson’s life was taken away in act of gun violence.

Simmons’ dating history is no different from that of many others, but fans have made it their mission to highlight her past relationships. Whether Gotti and Simmons’ coupling is meant to be short or long-term, as of right now fans can clearly see the two enjoying one another’s company.