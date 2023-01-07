Angela Simmons is a successful entrepreneur who was first introduced to fans in 2005, after her family’s reality show, “Run’s House,” was released. The MTV reality show lasted for six seasons and also introduced her older sister Vanessa Simmons.

Being in the spotlight hindered Simmons from keeping her personal and love life private. Even after all of these years, many people are still very interested in knowing about Angela Simmons’ dating history and current relationship.

Angela Simmons. Photo: @angelasimmons / Instagram

Who Is Angela Simmons Dating Now?

Angela recently went Instagram official with her new boo, rapper Yo Gotti. Some may call Gotti the manifestation king because he’s been shooting his shot at Angela Simmons since 2015.

PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA – SEPTEMBER 05: Yo Gotti attends the Made In America Festival on September 05, 2021 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Shareif Ziyadat/WireImage)

Angela Simmons’ Dating Timeline

Angela Simmons’ relationships reportedly include Yo Gotti, Daniel Jacobs, Brandon Jennings, Lance Gross, Brandon Jacobs, Terry Kennedy, Khalil Mack, Ricky Hil, and even Rob Kardashian.

Simmons’ dating history also allegedly includes quick romances with football players Julius Peppers and Cam Newton.

We take a deep dive into her relationship with the late Sutton Tennyson, her rumored romantic relationship with music producer London On Da Track as well as the brewed-up romances between her long-time friends Romeo Miller and Bow Wow aka Shad Moss.

Angela Simmons and Yo Gotti (2023)

Angela Simmons kicked off 2023 confirming her new boo, rapper Yo Gotti. (Angelasimmons IG)

Back in 2015, Yo Gotti released his hit song, “Down in the DM,” where he admitted to having a crush on Angela Simmons. This started the whirlwind of questions about if Angela will give Gotti a chance. She made it known it was strictly friendship, especially since, at the time, she wasn’t interested in being intimate until after marriage.

Angela Simmons and Yo Gotti. Photo: @angelasimmons/ Instagram @yogotti/ Instagram

Fast-forward seven years later and the pair began to spark dating rumors after being rumored together on numerous romantic getaways from Dubai to Paris. It wasn’t until Jan. 1, 2023, when both Gotti and Angela decided to go public with their relationship by means of Instagram showing fans that they welcomed the New Year in together.

Angela Simmons and Daniel Jacobs (July 2020 – Dec. 2020)

@angelasimmons/Instagram

Angela Simmons dated Daniel Jacobs for six months. Simmons and Jacob decided to make their relationship public in August 2020. The former couple never shied away from post-PDA-filled photos of one another. Simmons even mentioned her boxer boyfriend in an episode of “Growing Up Hip Hop: Atlanta.”

Daniel Jacobs and Angela Simmons. @angelasimmons/Instagram

Things turned sour not even six months later after fans noticed all traces of Jacobs vanished from her social media. In an episode, Simmons confided in her friends about the hardships of dating in the public eye after deleting and unfollowing Jacobs.

Angela Simmons and London On Da Track (Nov. 2018 – Dec. 2018)

Angela Simmons and the Atlanta music producer were first spotted out hand in hand. This budding romance did not last long, once photos hit social media, the mother of London On Da Track’s eldest child, Erica Racine, commented under The Shade Room’s post, writing, “I personally know that’s nothing because we have a whole family but go off.”

It seemed as if Racine was right because after that there were no more dating speculations surrounding those two.

Angela Simmons and Khalil Mack (July 2018 – Oct. 2018)

A Walmart manager said a member of Khalil Mack’s foundation ask that the donation remain anonymous. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

Rumors surrounding a relationship between Simmons and the former Chicago Bears linebacker began to spark after Simmons was seen in Chicago alongside Mack while the two enjoyed a day at the mall.

This brief fling ended after Mack decided that he wanted to get back with his ex-girlfriend, Kristie Price. Neither one of them has publicly mentioned the other since their breakup.

Angela Simmons and Serge Ibaka (Jan. 2018 – Feb. 2018)

Simmons and Ibaka had raised eyebrows after Simmons was seen sitting courtside at several of Ibaka’s basketball games. The two would also upload posts on social media at the same location and decided to celebrate their birthdays together on a yacht. Nevertheless, no confirmed relationship status was officially made; plus Ibaka’s long-term girlfriend, Keri Hilson, was present at their combined birthday celebrations.

Angela Simmons and Sutton Tennyson (Dec. 2015 – Oct. 2017)

ATLANTA, GA – DECEMBER 19: Sutton Tennyson and Angela Simmons attend a Party at Medusa Lounge on December 19, 2016 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Prince Williams/WireImage)

According to Simmons, she and her ex-fiancé met in a jewelry store in 2015. The two shocked the world and announced their engagement in April 2016 after news broke that Simmons was with child despite her wanting to save herself for marriage.

Just two months later, a woman came forward alleging that she was Tennyson’s mistress, and supposedly gave the website Fameolous evidence proving that they were a secret item.

Sutton Tennyson, baby Sutton Joseph, and Angela Simmons. @angelasimmons/Instagram

On Sept. 22, 2016, Simmons gave birth to their son, Sutton Joseph Tennyson, and the three were ready to go into the new year together.

However, things didn’t go as planned in December 2017, and Simmons confirmed calling it quits with her ex-beau. While Simmons never gave an in-depth reason surrounding their break-up, she did say “I’m just going to accept you for who you are. You can’t change people” in a 2017 “The Breakfast Club” interview.

sutton tennyson, SJ, and Angela Simmons. @angelasimmons

Tragedy struck Angela Simmons’ household on Nov. 4 when news broke that Tennyson had passed away outside of his house due to multiple gunshot wounds. He was only 37.

After the news broke, Simmons wrote up a sweet message to her son’s father on Instagram thanking him for “leaving behind my greatest gift.” Simmons publicly discussed her journey of grief during “Growing Up Hip Hop: Atlanta.”

Angela Simmons and Morgan O’Connor (May 2015 – Oct. 2015)

While this couple has yet to be confirmed or denied, 27-year-old Simmons was photographed holding hands with O’Connor who at the time was only 20 years old. The duo’s rumored romance seems to have been short-lived for reasons unknown.

Angela Simmons and Brandon Jennings (March 2013 – May 2013)

Jennings and Simmons sparked dating rumors after being spotted at the mall together. Separate photos of them wearing the same shirt hit the internet, prompting fans to believe they were now an item. This caused Jennings’s then on-again/off-again girlfriend, entrepreneur Teyana Taylor, to tweet, “Last night before bed I had an awesome meal I didn’t finish wonder if she wants that too,” which led people to believe she was referencing Simmons.

While Simmons never responded to Taylor’s tweet, Jenning’s first child’s mother, Sakoya Wynter, said she had an issue with Simmons in an episode of “Growing Up Hip Hop” in 2018 because she claims Simmons dated her child’s father around the same time Wynter had their now son.

Angela Simmons and Romeo Miller (2012 Rumor)

WEST HOLLYWOOD, CA – MAY 22: (L-R) Angela Simmons and Romeo Miller attend the Premiere of WEtv’s Growing Up Hip Hop Season 4 on May 22, 2018 in West Hollywood, California. (Photo by Earl Gibson III/Getty Images for WE tv)

Romeo Miller dated Angela Simmons allegedly for a few months in 2012, however, their relationship quickly ended. The two were still very good friends and even had fans wish for a romantic reconciliation.

After years of speculation, the two finally spoke out and denied any romantic relationship between them, making it known they were merely close friends.

Their friendship started to burn down after Simmons acknowledged Miller’s failed promise to her where he said he would step up in her life following the tragic loss of Sutton Tennyson.

Simmons discussed their broken friendship on “Growing Up Hip Hop” as well as during a 2019 interview for “The Breakfast Club,” where she said, “To me he didn’t step up at all. I don’t expect nobody to do nothing for me; that’s fine, but he didn’t step up.”

Angela Simmons and Cam Newton (March 2011 – June 2011)

PHILADELPHIA, PA – AUGUST 19: Cam Newton #1 of the New England Patriots looks on prior to the preseason game against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field on August 19, 2021 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)

The reality star and Newton were captured by paparazzi alongside the curb outside of Angela’s New York hotel. The two never confirmed their relationship or made any comments pertaining to the other.

Angela Simmons and Lance Gross (Dec. 2010 – Sept. 2011)

ATLANTA, GA – SEPTEMBER 03: (L-R) Actress Keisha Knight Pulliam, actor Lance Gross and Angela Simmons attend the 2011 LudaDay Weekend on September 3, 2011 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Moses Robinson/Getty Images)

Lance Gross sparked a rumor as Angela Simmons’ boyfriend after the two were spotted having breakfast together in Los Angeles.

Photos began to swirl about a possible romance, however, it soon became nothing more than a rumor.

Angela Simmons and Julius Peppers (Nov. 2010 – Dec. 2010)

While this could be qualified more as a fling, Angela and Julius Peppers dated in 2010, and their relationship only lasted for one month. No explanation behind their split was announced.

Angela Simmons and Rob Kardashian (March 2010)

WEST HOLLYWOOD, CA – MAY 24: TV personality Rob Kardashian and Angela Simmons attend the E! 20th anniversary party celebrating two decades of pop culture with Ciroc Ultra Premium Vodka held at The London Hotel on May 24, 2010 in West Hollywood, California. (Photo by Charley Gallay/WireImage)

Angela and Rob quickly dated and were spotted at multiple events such as the nail salon and a very public Los Angeles Lakers basketball game where they were sitting rather cozily next to each other.

Any romance between the two reportedly amicably ended just as Simmons decided to move back to New York.

Angela Simmons and Skillz (Oct. 2008 – Jan. 2010)

Simmons and Oscar “Skillz” Salinas began dating in October 2008, after the two were spotted attending Terrell Owens’ charity birthday bash in Dallas together.

Simmons and Skillz became engaged in 2009, however, their engagement was broken off in 2010.

Angela Simmons and Terry Kennedy (April 2008 – Aug. 2008)

Simmons and skateboarder Terry Kennedy were involved in a brief romance that quickly turned sour after Simmons spoke out about him cheating on her by way of her MySpace account.

Angela Simmons and Ricky Hil (Dec. 2011 – April 2012)

While Simmons and Bow Wow were on a dating break, the TV personality dated Richard Hilfiger. The two were first spotted in Miami together riding on a Jet Ski.

Although it was hard to decipher whether they were more than just friends, speculations swarmed after Simmons uploaded to her Twitter account a photo of them together at a fancy dinner.

The two split nearly a year later and in a “Growing Up Hip Hop” episode, Simmons confessed to Bow Wow that he was part of the reason why.

Angela Simmons and Bow Wow (May 2006) (Feb. 2012 – May 2012) (April 2014)

NEW YORK, NY – SEPTEMBER 30: 106 & Park hosts Angela Simmons and Bow Wow attend 106 & Park at 106 & Park studio on September 30, 2013 in New York City. (Photo by Bennett Raglin/BET/Getty Images for BET)

Simmons and Bow Wow met when they were just teenagers who shared an instant attraction to each other. They began dating however Bow Wow decided to end things due to Simmons’ vow to remain a virgin until marriage.

This started their infamous on-again/off-again relationship and, in 2012, Bow Wow popped the question to Simmons, who accepted it and then later broke it off. Though they attempted to give their relationship another try in 2014, it didn’t last long and they were done for good.

Simmons and Bow Wow have a lot of history with each other, their friendship has remained solid throughout the years and they even made a marriage pact in 2019, while on “Growing Up Hip Hop: Atlanta.”