‘Why They Don’t Look Happy’: Fans Say Angela Simmons and Yo Gotti Are Faking Their Happiness After Seeing Recent Photos of the Couple

To some, Angela Simmons is the happiest she has ever been after finding love with Yo Gotti, but not all of her fans are convinced.

Last month, Simmons and the Memphis-bred music executive confirmed relationship rumors when they both posted a series of dapper photos from their New Year’s celebration. Months prior to making their coupledom Instagram official, they were spotted at the same club, as Simmons celebrated her 35th birthday in September, enjoying all that Dubai has to offer, and the hip-hop socialite was among the family and friends who helped Gotti celebrate his mother’s 65th birthday.

Angela Simmons and Yo Gotti (Photos: @Angelasimmons/Instagram.)

However, in photos shared on social media, the duo lacks the overwhelming sense of happiness that some fans appear to be expecting. For example, the “Growing Up Hip Hop” star shared images of herself and Gotti as they prepared to attend the 65th-annual Grammy Awards ceremony. In one of the pictures, Simmons and the CMG record label founder are seen standing holding hands in a hallway. The Angela’s Cakes founder is shown looking down, or possibly with her eyes closed, having been photographed mid-blink, as Gotti gives a deadpan stare right into the lens. In a second image, Simmons appears to be locked in on a distant gaze, while Gotti is looking elsewhere.

“I just wanna see y’all smiling,” commented one person.

“This relationship he begged for ain’t going to last long. You can see they aren’t happy,” wrote a second.

And a third critic remarked, “Right why they don’t look happy or lord hope they doing good.”

Despite comments from individuals creating their own narrative about their mostly private relationship, there were still plenty of others defending the couple and hoping they go the distance.

“People complain of holding hands wrong way complain if they not holding hands complain if they smile wrong complicated they not smiling dang they can’t win from losing lol,” read one person’s comment.

Additional footage of the “Down in the DM” rapper and his dream girl proved that they were in good spirits, smiling and enjoying their time celebrating music’s big night.

Yo Gotti & Angela Simmons backstage at the #GRAMMYs pic.twitter.com/N2Jn4xmjVy — Wave Check🌊 (@thewavecheckk) February 6, 2023

“She is showing tf out with this relationship [heart eye emoji] god bless them,” wrote another.

“I can’t wait until the wedding, you guys look great together,” commented a third person.

In a 2021 interview with Page Six, Simmons revealed that she is hopeful that marriage and more children are in her future. “When God is ready I’ll definitely be walking down the aisle one day,” she said.

The entrepreneur was previously engaged to Sutton Tennyson, who was tragically killed in 2018, months after they ended their relationship. Together, they have one child, a son named Sutton Joseph Tennyson.