‘He Was Always Planning to Give You the World Sis’: Angela Simmons Gushes Over Her Relationship with Boyfriend Yo Gotti, Calls Him the ‘Best Man In the World’

Angela Simmons is certain that there is no one like her man, Yo Gotti.

The 35-year-old model penned an appreciation post for her beau and included Beyoncé’s contemporary R&B song “Love on Top” as background music.

“Pretty sure I have the best man in the world,” she uploaded on her Instagram story with an array of love and heart eyes emojis.

Angela Simmons’ sweet message to her boyfriend Yo Gotti was re-posted on The Shade Room on Instagram (Pictured: @angelasimmons/Instagram)

The Shade Room shared Simmons’ message on its Instagram page, where several fans not only praised their relationship, but also admired the way the rapper has never stopped applying pressure since he first made his move on Simmons in 2016.

“Love that she finally gave him a shot because he was always planning to give you the world sis [heart eyes] Yes to this!”



“We tried to tell you”



“So happy for her and even happier for him! See what happens when you’re persistent!?”

“All we know is he better not hurt you after trying so hard to get you!”



Simmons’ sweet PSA comes a week after fans suspected that there was trouble in paradise with her and Gotti.

Last week, fans were tagging the CMG CEO under one of Simmons’ most recent posts. Fans wondered what he did wrong for many to infer that her chosen caption, “You only win the Lottery once, don’t F^*k it up,” was directed at Gotti.

Despite fans’ theorized beliefs, there has been no evidence of any bad blood or a recent spat between the couple. Gotti responded to her post in the comments with sweet emojis, to which Simmons responded with kissy faces.

Gotti has been manifesting a relationship with Simmons since he dropped his hit song, “Down In the DM” in 2016. In the popular hit, he announced that he had a crush on her, and fans have been connecting the two romantically ever since.

From then on, Gotti has been giving Simmons shout outs in various interviews, such as on the former daytime talk show “The Real” and Hot 97. He’s also commented under a few of her Instagram photos — that are no longer up on her page. Each of them deleted photos and videos from their pages after going Instagram official.

Angela Simmons and Yo Gotti have made it Instagram Official. We love a manifestation success story! ♥️ pic.twitter.com/xHFAQdev4K — TONI TONE (@t0nit0ne) January 1, 2023

Fans of hip-hop have witnessed Gotti’s journey in courting Simmons, which made it all the more special when he officially turned his long-time crush into his main lady.

Gotti and Simmons surprised the world as a couple earlier this year after they both uploaded photos of themselves inside, outside and next to a black Rolls Royce. Although they had been linked months prior, fans have expressed doubt about whether their relationship is serious or just a fling.

Despite their only being together for a few months, fans seem to be buying into the love and positivity that Simmons and Gotti are showcasing from their relationship.