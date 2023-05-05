‘She Had Money Wayyyyy Before a Boyfriend”  Fans Race to Angela Simmons’ Defense After Fans Suspect Yo Gotti Paid for Her Luxury Shopping Spree

One of Angela Simmons’ Instagram posts has fans bringing up her beau Yo Gotti despite the rapper’s absence from the photos.

The mom of one recently shared a carousel of images of herself on what appears to be a shopping spree. In the flicks shared days ago, Simmons is seen wearing a black crop top with a yellow and black plaid mini skirt.

Angela Simmons enjoys shopping spree, fans say Yo Gotti is spending them racks (Pictured: @angelasimmons/Instagram)

Her wrist sported a blinged-out watch, while the 35-year-old’s neck was iced out in silver jewelry.

Throughout the photos, fans can see that the “Growing Up Hip Hop” star was inside a Maison Goyard store — a luxurious French brand that makes leather goods.

“Goyard or Go home #AGirlsTherapy,” Simmons wrote as her caption with an emoji of two champagne glasses.

The fashionista’s first picture shows her posing with three Goyard bags, all of different colors, in her hand. In the second slide, Simmons is seen with a champagne glass in her hand, as she’s seemingly in the middle of a conversation or speech.

Finally, her last photo was a mirror snapshot of the entrepreneur staring at herself as an iridescent pump filled her hand.

Although she is only allowed to view how many likes the post received, over 700 remarks were left in her comments section. Several fans mentioned the “Down in the DM” rapper, suggesting that he was the one who took her on this expensive retail therapy session.

“This definitely gotti Angela was not a label girl so much not mad at her!”



“I need a man with Gotti money”

Angela Simmons & Yo Gotti backstage at the #Grammys in LA pic.twitter.com/gyVZfMuBrl — 2Cool2Blog (@2Cool2Blog) February 6, 2023

A few individuals found the need to remind fans about Simmons’ successful ventures prior to dating her boyfriend.

“She has her money. She does have a few businesses. Goyard is a brand knowing her she is doing a collab. She don’t need Gotti to buy her things,”

“Can we please remember that Angela comes from a legacy? She had money wayyyyy before a boyfriend.”

Simmons got her entrepreneurial start in 2007 after she and her sister, Vanessa Simmons, released their footwear line called Pastry Shoe. It made a huge imprint on the 2000s hip-hop fashion scene.



Since then, her resumé has been filled with businesses such as her fashion blog and shopping site called Angela I Am, her faux fur line, FOOFI, and her own Vegan Funnel Cakes, Angela Cakes.

All of these accomplishments were made before she and Gotti became romantically linked back in September.

Though they have been frequently spotted together on romantic getaways, the two didn’t make their relationship social media official until January 2023.

Since then, fans have adored Simmons and Gotti’s social media presence as they upload sweet videos and photos of their love.