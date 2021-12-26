‘Bro He Was Just Born Yesterday’: Gucci Mane and Keyshia Ka’Oir Celebrate Baby Ice’s First Birthday, and Fans Want to Know Where the Time Has Gone

Gucci Mane and Keyshia Ka’Oir celebrated their son Ice Davis’ first birthday with a “Cocomelon” themed bash, plenty of love, and a few icy gifts for the 1017 prince.

The youngest Davis, who was born Dec. 23, 2020, appeared to enjoy himself at his outdoor party and looked adorable in a Gucci shorts set while rocking his mini 1017 chain and blinged-out watch.

Ice Davis, Keyshia Ka’Oir, and Gucci Mane. (Photo: @icedavis1017/Instagram)

In photos and videos shared by both of his parents, the family was all smiles while surrounded by ornate “Cocomelon” themed decor, including personalized coloring books, decorated cookies and candy, and a three-tier cake that was probably taller than the birthday boy.

Fans who flooded social comments with birthday wishes for Ice seemed shocked to realize a year has already flown by since he was born.

“bro he was just born yesterday wtf ……”

“man this baby turned 1 so quick [weary face emoji]”

“I could’ve sworn this baby was born yesterday [unamused face emoji] noooo way he’s 1 already, she literally just had him lol”

Some social media users also called out Gucci Mane for appearing to favor one son over the other again, as he is also father to a teenage son, Keitheon.

The Davis family celebrating Ice’s first birthday. @keyshiakaoir/Instagram

“It must be something to pick and choose which kids you love…”

“He’s cute but Gucci still ain’t shyt”

“What about the other son?”

The rapper previously opened up about feeling like a first-time dad while raising Ice, even though he isn’t. “Me and the mother were kind of like strangers,” he told Billboard in May. “I never knew how much attention you got to pay to a baby. It’s not easy. It’s a great thing and I love it, but it’s definitely challenging to be a parent.”

Gucci Mane shows off his son’s icy wrist. @laflare1017/Instagram

Ka’Oir also has three teenage children that she told “The Breakfast Club” she keeps from the public eye because she “don’t need the kids in the limelight. I need them to go to school and just be children.”

More Stories from Our Partners:

‘It’s the Husband Support For Me’: Fans Rave Over Keyshia Ka’oir’s Unwavering Support for Gucci Mane During His Performances

‘That’s a Terrible Way to Parent’: Gabrielle Union Shares the Struggles of Disciplining Her Daughter Kaavia James While Dealing with ‘Mom Guilt’

‘Shame on You’: Porsha Williams Calls Out Her Ex Dennis After He Allegedly Criticized Her Mothering Abilities While Shooting Scenes for Her Reality Show