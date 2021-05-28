‘Me and the Mother Were Kind of Like Strangers’: Gucci Mane Explains Why He Feels Like a First-Time Father Despite Having a 14-Year-Old Son

Since announcing that they were expecting a bundle of joy together, many of Keyshia Ka’oir and Gucci Mane’s posts have shown nothing but excitement. Now their excitement has been turned up a few notches after welcoming their now 5-month-old son Ice Davis into the world.

While each of them have children from previous relationships, Ice is their first child together, and despite it being good news, they did have a few fans who raised eyebrows after their pregnancy announcement. People criticized the parents for seemingly favoring their new child when it didn’t seem they were doing the same for their other children. Even before Ka’oir gave birth, fans complained that the couple should share pictures and talk about their other children as much as they were talking about their unborn son.

Gucci Mane and Keyshia Ka’oir (Photo: @laflare1017/Instagram)

Ka’oir, who has three children from a previous relationship, explained in a 2017 “Breakfast Club” interview that she doesn’t show her kids on social media because she “don’t need the kids in the limelight. I need them to go to school and just be children.” But fans were still not buying it and the parenting critiques increased once fans saw Ka’oir and Gucci were posting Ice multiple times while still not showing off their other children.

In a recent exclusive interview with Billboard, Gucci said that because of his relationship with his first son’s mother and the circumstances in which he met the now 14-year-old, it made him feel like a first-time dad with Ice. “Me and the mother were kind of like strangers,” Gucci said, sharing that he had only found out about his oldest son when he was 10 months and met him when he was 1. With Ice, Gucci is learning things as a father that he did not get to learn with his first son. “I never knew how much attention you got to pay to a baby. It’s not easy. It’s a great thing and I love it, but it’s definitely challenging to be a parent.”

Gucci Mane carrying out his fatherly duties by putting his son to sleep (Photo: @icedavis1017/Instagram)

Ka’oir gave her husband a little more credit, saying, “For maybe the first four weeks, [Gucci] put him to sleep every night on his chest by himself. He’s a great dad.” And since his son is teaching him new things about fatherhood, he felt it was only right to let the infant grace the cover of his album “Ice Daddy” which not only honors Ice but Gucci’s father, Slim Daddy.

“I always want my music to talk about what was going on in my life. And the most important thing in my life now is my son,” the Atlanta rapper said. As far as what type of father Gucci is, Ka’oir says the “Lemonade” rapper is a protective parent. She said, “His kids are in quarantine, which he does not play games with. Nobody sees those kids unless you get a corona test or a damn vaccine.”

According to Billboard, “Ice Daddy” is dropping next month, on Father’s Day.