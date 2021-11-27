‘Dang He Walking Already’: Keyshia Ka’oir and Gucci Mane’s Son Starts Walking and Fans Swoon

Keyshia Ka’oir and Gucci Mane‘s son Ice Davis is quickly growing up right before fans’ eyes.

The youngest Davis has started walking just shy of his first birthday, and his proud parents shared the moment with fans on Instagram. In the photos, Ice is as fresh as his mom and dad in a Gucci shirt, overalls, and matching shoes, and bling galore. In the video, he adorably toddles to his dad with Ka’oir cheering him on offscreen, saying, “Go Icey! Go to Daddy!”

Keyshia Ka’Oir and Gucci Mane, aka Ice’s parents. (Photo: @keyshiakaoir/Instagram)

Fans couldn’t get over how adorable little Ice looked while finding his footing or how rapidly time seems to be passing by while watching him grow.

“Dang he walking already smh lol these celeb babies grow at a different rate😂😂😂😂😍😍😍”

“That was fast it’s like you had him yesterday, now he walkin 😂😂😂”

“Awe they grow so fast go baby you walking❤️❤️”

Ice Davis is on the move. @keyshiakaoir/Instagram

Gucci Mane and Keyshia Ka’oir welcomed Ice Davis on Dec. 23, 2020, and although he isn’t either of their first, Gucci Mane previously opened up about feeling like a first-time father this time around.

“Me and the mother were kind of like strangers,” Gucci told “Billboard” of his teenage son, whom he learned about when the baby was 10 months old and met for the first time when the boy was a year old. “I never knew how much attention you got to pay to a baby. It’s not easy. It’s a great thing and I love it, but it’s definitely challenging to be a parent.”

Gucci Mane beams at his son Ice. @laflare1017/Instagram

The “Lemonade” rapper expressed his love for his youngest son in the form of an album cover image for his June “Ice Daddy” release and gave the infant, who was 4 months old when the album was announced, his first executive producer credit on the project.

