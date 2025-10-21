‘He Couldn’t Handle It’: Keyshia Ka’oir Stands By Taking Extreme Measures to Protect Gucci Mane from Himself Amid His Dark Episodes

Gucci Mane and Keyshia Ka’oir are pulling back the curtain on the darkest chapter of their marriage, revealing the painful truth behind the rapper’s mental health battles.

While promoting his new album and memoir, both titled “Episodes,” the “Wasted” hip-hop star and his wife opened up about a traumatic experience that caused her to take drastic measures to save his life.

Gucci writes about his bipolar and schizophrenia diagnoses in the book, conditions that were first confirmed by The New Yorker in 2016. He has been receiving treatment for years, with his supportive wife contributing to his healing journey.

Keyshia Ka’Oir reveals she had Gucci Mane kidnapped to force him into treatment during one of his manic episodes due to his mental struggles. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images; Laflare1017/Instagram.

However, only now are the “Lemonade” artist and Ka’oir are sharing their personal story as they navigate at home with two young kids, a son named Ice Davis, 4, and a daughter named Iceland Davis, 1.

Ka’Oir revealed details about Gucci’s manic episodes during the interview on “The Breakfast Club” on Oct. 20. “It’s really sad because you’re seeing someone you don’t know. They’re saying things to you that are disrespectful, so mean,” she explained.

Still, the challenge of managing his diagnoses did not deter her from saying, “I do” in October 2017. “I felt like if I left, he wouldn’t have been the same. He needed someone to help him. … I’m cool with it. I’m gonna fix him,” Ka’Oir thought.

In addition to being legally bound to each other, she also acts as Guwop’s power of attorney and plays a vital role in getting the Memphis native help, which includes managing moments of crisis.

“At one point, I called his attorney, I called some bodyguards, and I just planned a whole kidnap,” Ka’Oir recalled. “We kidnapped him and took him to the hospital because we could not get him to the hospital. And he was trying to fight them and everything, but it was six of them. He couldn’t handle it.”

The beauty entrepreneur added, “We threw him in the car, and he would try to jump out the car, so we put him in the center of the car, you know. And that was like his last episode. … It’s kinda like you have to go in mother mode.”

Now, Ka’Oir notices telltale signs of a shift in Gucci’s mental state, which include bouts of him not talking or sleeping.

One viewer’s reaction read, “I wonder if she would have stayed had he been an average civilian?” Similarly, a second fan alluded to money being the motivation for her loyalty. They wrote, “She’s a business woman for sure. That’s all I have to say.”

Other people were received her message as the ultimate act of love. “This actually made me tear up! She loves this man!!” said a third person. A fourth fan tweeted, “She is a real one. She wasn’t exploiting him or feeding his delusions.”

Her protective measures include a system that helps to maintain Gucci’s privacy. “The first thing I do is delete Instagram. I delete everything. Even if I gotta change his password, I’m changing it because I don’t need the public knowing he’s having an episode,” Ka’Oir explained.

Furthermore, she noted, “You realize you never know about any episodes since September 13 [2013] because I control that… I control everything at home… I’m like, ‘You’re sick,’ and we snap out of it.”

Twelve years ago, Gucci was arrested for exhibiting alarming behavior. As a result, he was arrested on gun charges and later sentenced to three years in prison. He was released in 2016, ending an era of legal issues. He also had an older son, Keitheon Davis, 18, with an ex, whom he’s rarely seen with.

As for Ka’Oir, she has three children from past relationships, who previously resided in her hometown in Jamaica. In order to give their kids a normal life, they tend to keep the kids away from the public eye.