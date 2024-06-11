‘Leave My Husband Alone’: Keyshia Ka’Oir Checks Online Trolls Leaving Threats In Gucci Mane’s Comments Over the Passing of His Former Artist Enchanting

Tragedy has rocked the hip-hop world yet again.

Gucci Mane‘s former artist Enchanting has passed away at just 26 years old after being placed on life support after what reportedly was a drug overdose. The female emcee was formerly signed to his 1017 label.

Fans of Big Guwop have been vocal, questioning why he didn’t do more to assist his former artist, whose real name is Channing Nicole Larry. Some even called out a pattern of what they claim are unethical practices with his artists who died or went to prison after signing with him.

“So sad to have to say R.I.P to such a great young lady a true star we gone all miss you Chant @luvenchanting,” Gucci wrote.

Within an hour, his wife, Keyshia Ka’Oir, ran to defend her husband, urging critics to back off making him the point of blame.

Keyshia Ka’Oir defends husband Gucci Mane after fans call out “1017 curse” after the death of his artist, Enchanting. (Photos: @keyshiakaoir/Instagram; @luvenchanting/Instagram)

The heartbreaking news was confirmed on Tuesday, June 11, by Enchanting’s sister, Kayy Jayy.

She shared a photo on X with a caption that read, “I love you girl [broken heart emoji],” according to BET.com. Her post is now set to limit only allowing selected friends, family and followers to see her tribute.

Details surrounding the death of the Fort Worth, Texas, artist have not been confirmed by an autopsy. However, The Shade Room gossip site reports that her team revealed the cause of her death was an “overdose.”

According to the representatives, she was having “withdrawals” over the past few days before being rushed to a hospital and placed in critical condition.

“She came to my house the last four days to get clean. She tried her best, and I did everything I could to help her, she tried,” Enchanting’s rep said to TSR.

A few people hopped in LaFlare’s comment section to blast and blame him for not doing enough to help his artists when they are on drugs and need support.

“He only sign drug addicts and criminals so yes they will pass or go to jail if he don’t get them help before signing with him,” one person wrote.

Another said, “y’all grim reaping over there,” referring to the death of Big Scarr, a 1017 Records artist who died from an accidental prescription drug overdose at his girlfriend’s house on Dec. 22, 2022, at the age of 22. His debut mixtape called “Big Grim Reaper” was released in 2021.

“This is very weird tbh cause if an album drops in a week from Scar or Enchanting then it was planned,” one more conspiracy theorist said. Another said, “No way ya whole label either dead or in prison.”

Many said Gucci Mane’s “condolences sound fake,” prompting the trap legend’s wife to step in the comments and regulate as she always does after seeing threats and other ill remarks blaming her husband and his “cursed” label.

“Leave my husband alone!” Keyshia wrote. “He signs these artist to help them & give them a better life! I wish it wasn’t like this ! Chant we love you baby girl ! RIH”

Fan immediately sided with Ka’Oir on The Shade Room’s IG profile.

“I agree, you cannot blame the owner of the label for an individual’s actions or decisions. Can you blame your employer for your decisions?” one person wrote. Another said, “You can’t babysit grown people.”

Keyshia also posted her own tribute in her Story, writing, “Damn Chant! This one shocked me! When I heard the news, I just knew u were gonna pull thru! I’m so sorry! REST IN HEAVE! We love you @luvenchanting.”

Enchanting’s career highlights include signing with the New 1017 in 2020, releasing “No Luv, “Track & Field,” “Big Chant” and other Southern anthems. She also rapped alongside fellow female artist K Shiday as the duo called the So Icy Girlz

After leaving the label, the Dallas native followed up that project with a deluxe version, “Luv Scarred / No Luv,” in 2023, which featured collaborations with Baby Tate and Jacquees. One of her last contributions to hip-hop culture was on the small screen.

She was a featured artist on the track “He Can’t Reach” for the season 2 soundtrack of HBO’s recently canceled show “Rap Sh-t” in 2023.

“Back In Blood” rapper Pooh Shiesty also signed to Gucci’s label in 2020. The following year he turned himself in to authorities to serve a 63-month sentence after he was charged with armed robbery with a firearm, aggravated battery with a deadly weapon doing great bodily harm, aggravated assault with a firearm, and theft. He ultimately pleaded guilty to federal conspiracy charges and is now being housed in a Memphis prison.

Rapper Foogiano, a 1017 signee who previously dated “Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta” star Renni Rucci, was sentenced to five years for allegedly burning off his ankle monitor.