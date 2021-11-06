‘It’s the Husband Support For Me’: Fans Rave Over Keyshia Ka’oir’s Unwavering Support for Gucci Mane During His Performances

When it comes to Gucci Mane, his wife Keyshia Ka’oir is going to always stick beside him.

Based on their social media posts, it seems rare that the couple goes anywhere without each other. Even when the Atlanta rapper hits the stage, he doesn’t have backup dancers, but he does not need those because he has Ka’oir.

Keyshia Ka’oir sitting pretty next to her husband Gucci Mane. (Photo: @keyshiakaoir/Instagram)

The model recently uploaded a few photos and videos on Halloween Eve, giving a recap of her hubby’s performance in New York. The first two slides were photos of Ka’oir rocking a plaid black and red two-piece and knee-high black-and-red heeled boots. She posed in a squat while Gucci flashed his jewelry.

Ka’oir filmed herself singing the lyrics to Gucci’s song “I Still Don’t Love Her” while she danced backstage. The final post showed her walking out onstage with the 41-year-old, giving him a hug, and proceeding to dance next to him for his song “Freaky Gurl.”

Fans complimented Ka’oir for always being there to support Gucci. “One thing about Keyshia Kaoir , she gonna remind all the gurrls that Gucci got a baddie for a wife,” said one. Another said, “It’s the husband support for me and you fye @keyshiakaoir yasss MRS. DAVIS.” Someone else wrote, “Gucci so damn lucky.”

Four years into their relationship, Ka’oir started to get recognized as a ride-or-die chick for Gucci. In 2014, he was sentenced to three years and three months on federal firearms charges.

Gucci, born Radric Delantic Davis, was fortunate enough to get out early in 2016, and the two had a magical wedding in 2017. Last year, they welcomed their first child together, a son they named Ice Davis.