‘This Was Lame’: Gucci Mane Shuts Down Aspiring Artist Who Tried to Rap for Him In Atlanta

An aspiring artist possibly looking to join Gucci Mane‘s 1017 record label may have had the “right idea” in mind, according to social media, when he took it upon himself to freestyle.

On Oct. 17, Gucci Mane made a guest appearance at an Atlanta-area record store to sign CD and vinyl copies of his upcoming album, “Breath Of Fresh Air,” for fans. While at the event, one man jumped at the chance to freestyle for the label’s CEO in front of other attendees.

But he got far from the outcome he might have hoped for when the “Lemonade” rapper shut him down in front of a live audience.

Gucci Mane cuts off an aspiring artist who tried rapping for him at his album signing. (Pictured: @laflare1017/Instagram)

However, it didn’t appear that Gucci was in the mood to give the aspiring rapper their big break, and he interrupted the man within the first few seconds.

In the now-viral clip, the “Wake Up in the Sky” lyricist can be seen telling the man, “Not right now,” while instructing the DJ to play some music.

The Shade Room shared the clip on its page, where many commenters sympathized with the man, suggesting that it took a lot of courage for him to boldly perform in front of a well-known Grammy-nominated artist.

One user penned, “You know how much nerve that man worked up to get up there and rap… a lot. Shoutout to him! Right idea, wrong execution. Lol.”

A few fans even claimed that Guwop sounded like a tired father who wasn’t in the mood. One comment included, “Gucci getting old and them lil kids at home probably got him on edge lmapo …. Too much noise gramps bout to flip this was lame I hope buddy make it.” Another Instagram user wrote, “Gucci sound like he talking to his kids.”

Dude tried rapping for Gucci mane & Gucci hit him with “nah not rn” 😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/PkXJjfeGRN — Shannonnn sharpes Burner (PARODY Account) (@shannonsharpeee) October 17, 2023

Gucci shares two children: a 2-year-old son Ice Davis and an 8-month-old daughter Iceland Davis, with his wife of six years, Keyshia Ka’Oir. The 43-year-old also has an older son, Keitheon Davis, from a previous relationship with his ex, Sheena Davis.

Though Gucci has three children, many fans have accused him of forgetting about the eldest child due to the 43-year-old only sharing photos of his two younger children.

In an exclusive interview with Billboard back in 2021, Gucci revealed that he didn’t find out about his now teenage son until he was 10 months old. He said he didn’t officially meet him until he was one.

“Me and the mother were kind of like strangers,” Gucci admitted.

It is currently unclear what the relationship between Gucci and Keitheon is, as the rapper still hasn’t shared any photos or videos with the child. However, he has spoken about Keitheon in his 2017 book, “The Autobiography of Gucci Mane.”

There also have been reports stating that Gucci agreed to pay Sheena $10,000 a month in child support for their only son, who is autistic.