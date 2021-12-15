‘She Birthed the Same Child Twice’: Joie Chavis’ Birthday Celebration for Son Goes Left After Fans Claim the Toddler and His Sister Look Identical

Joie Chavis‘ birthday post to her son Hendrix Wilburn on Tuesday, Dec. 14, derailed after fans brought up how similar the toddler looks to his older sister, Shai Moss.

Chavis, who welcomed Wilburn with rapper Future three years ago, also has a 10-year-old daughter with Bow Wow.

Joie Chavis’ birthday post to her son Hendrix Wilburn goes left after fans bring up how similar he looks to his sister Shai Moss. Photo:@joiechavis/Instagram

In the Instagram post, the dancer gave fans a view of Wilburn’s Spiderman-themed party. The upload included an image of the toddler’s name in a white outdoor marquee sign decorated with red and blue balloons. Other photos captured Chavis, Future and their 3-year-old son gathered around the birthday cake. The final two posts showcased Wilburn enjoying the festivities while riding his bike and playing in a ball pen with other children.

In addition to the upload, Chavis shared that she can’t believe how much her baby has grown. She wrote, “I can’t believe my baby is 3 already! Happy birthday Hendrix! We love you!” As Chavis’ post became viral, many bypassed the mother-of-two’s message and mentioned how similar Wilburn and Moss look. Several others pointed out how strong Chavis’ genes are.

“She birthed the same child twice!!!”

“Damnnn @joiechavis genes strong he look just like shai.”

(L-R) Hendrix Wilburn and Shai Mos Photo:@joiechavis @_shaimoss/Instagram

“Omg he is identical to Shai.”

“He look just like his sister. Joie got some strong a– genes.”

Among the comparison remarks, others claimed because both brother and sister looked almost identical, they wondered if Bow Wow was Wilburn’s biological father. One wrote, “Y’all sure bow wow ain’t the daddy cuz damn that baby look lol Shai lol.”

Another said, “Hendrix look just like Shai is she sureeee Future that baby papi ??? I need Shad to a mouth swab.”

Despite the social media users’ comments, no additional information regarding that subject came to light.

