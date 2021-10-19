‘Bow Wow Should Have Brought Her Out’: Fans Fawn Over Joie Chavis and Shai Moss Mommy-Daughter Dance Routine

Joie Chavis and her daughter, Shai Moss, are entertaining their fans again with another mommy-daughter dance routine.

Moss, whose father is rapper Bow Wow, brought out all the energy next to her mother, who is a professional dancer, in their latest TikTok video. The song of choice this go-round was “Woman,” which is the first song on the tracklist of rapper Doja Cat’s album “Planet Her.”

(L-R) Shai Moss and Joie Chavis and Bow Wow. (Photo: @joiechavis/Instagram, Prince Williams/Wireimage)

Chavis and Moss swung their bodies and arms to the afrobeat of the woman-empowering song, which was also co-written by singer-songwriter Jidenna. The video only lasted about 26 seconds but within that time, the mother-daughter duo put on a full show. Usually, in these dance videos it’s just Moss and Chavis dancing but this time Chavis’ son, Hendrix, whom she shares with “Mask Off” rapper Future, made a guest appearance.

The nearly 3-year-old toddler was simply walking around in the background holding what looked like a tablet. Moss, as usual, stole the show, and viewers left compliments for her in the comments section.

One person said, “Bow Wow should have brought her out,” referring to the recent performances he’s been having during the Millennium Tour. Last weekend, he brought out his rumored boo, Angela Simmons, and was on his knees rapping “Shorty Like Mine” to her. This got several fans talking, especially since Simmons was in the original music video for the song.

Another fan pointed out the fact that Moss had the privilege of receiving great genes from her mother and her father. “She got it both ways Beautiful like her MOM and Talented like her DAD,” said another excited fan.

Others could not help but to point out Chavis’ son. “The little boy in the background like “this just a regular day in our house,” one wrote while someone else said, “Future son just as unbothered as him lmao.”