‘Shai Understands the Assignment Every Single Time’: Joie Chavis’ Daughter Shai Outshines Her in This Mommy-Daughter Dance Video

Joie Chavis may find herself permanently as a backup dancer if her daughter Shai Moss continues to upstage her.

The dancing mommy-daughter duo has been entertaining their followers across social media with viral dance challenges and TikTok moves for months. And each and every time, Chavis’ fans find themselves stunned by the star power her daughter encompasses effortlessly. Such was the case on Dec. 6 when the duo was decked in sweatsuits while busting a move to T-Pain’s “Booty” remix featuring Young Cash.

Joie Chavis and daughter Shai Moss (Photo: @joiechavis/Instagram)

It comes as no surprise that Chavis, who trained as a dancer throughout adolescence, can hit more than a one-two step. Scroll back a ways on her Instagram page and there is plenty of video proof that the mother of two can strut, pop and drop it to the hottest records out all while in heels.

In the comments section of the seconds-long video posted to Chavis’ Instagram, there was a flood of praise for the 10-year-old. “Shai be eating [heart eyes emoji],” and “Your daughter coming for you” read some of the comments. Others made mention of Shai’s budding undeniable star power. “Shai understands the assignment every single time” and “Wowwww Shai is perfect! She has what it takes to be anything she wants in life [heart eyes emoji]”

Even Chavis has previously mentioned how her dancing mini-me “always outdo me effortlessly.” But showing off her moves and animated facial expressions isn’t all Shai is capable of doing. Aside from being a kid and convincing her mom to test out viral TikTok food combos and recipes — which can be seen on Chavis’ YouTube page — Shai is also testing out the waters of acting. In September, it was revealed that Shai would be sharing screen time with “Smart Guy” actress Essence Atkins in a production whose name has not yet been revealed.

Even Shai’s dad, rapper Bow Wow, has hinted that a reboot of his film “Like Mike” may feature the budding actress.

More Stories from Our Partners:

‘Bow Wow Should Have Brought Her Out’: Fans Fawn Over Joie Chavis and Shai Moss Mommy-Daughter Dance Routine

‘I Didn’t Want to Just Ride on My Dad’s Coattails’: Jamie Foxx’s Daughter Corinne Thought About Changing Her Name to Step Out of Father’s Shadow

‘Be Quiet Sometimes’: Yandy Smith-Harris Claps Back at Troll Who Claimed Dancing Video of Husband Mendeecees and Foster Daughter Infinity Felt ‘Forced’