‘It’s a Little Too Grown for Me’: Bow Wow’s Teenage Daughter Shai Moss Faces Criticism Over ‘Inappropriate’ Outfit In New Video

Chris Brown’s tour has taken social media by storm, and fans have recently noticed that the talented artist has not only reeled in fans to his shows but celebrities too.

On Aug. 8, Brown’s longtime friend and rapper Bow Wow, shared on social media that his daughter Shai Moss attended the final stop of his “11:11” tour at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles. However, the post caused some controversy amongst fans discussing how Chai’s outfit was too mature for her age.

In the video post on Bow Wow’s Instagram story, Shai is wearing a denim pleated skirt, along with a dark-colored tube top, while dancing to the infamous TikTok dance that goes along with 310babii’s song “Soak City (Do It).”

The dance is one that Brown and his backup dancers perform as well and have since amplified the popularity while on tour.

Bow Wow’s daughter faces criticism for “inappropriate” outfit. (Photo: @shadmoss/Instagram)

Bow Wow, captioned the video “OMG YO BRO,” before tagging Brown and adding “COME GET YOUR NIECE.”

Although Shai appears to be having a good time with her mother Joie Chavis, a few nitpicking fans have found her outfit to be inappropriate for her age.

One fan wrote under Hollywood Unlocked’s repost of the video saying, “Uhhhh how old is this kid. It’s a little too grown for me,” while another said, “I don’t like the outfit, not age appropriate.”

Some fans claimed Shai is 10 years old but as it turns out, according to both of her parents’ social media accounts she turned the age of 13 in April. Other fans came to Shai’s defense with the opinion that she is of age to wear the two-piece fit.

“She’s all grown up,” another person wrote, “yall acting like you didn’t dress like this as a teenager, yall must have been young grannies.”

Another one of Shai’s supporters clapped back at her critics and said, “She’s actually dressed perfect for her age. The problem is most of yall won’t grow up and dress for yours. But anyway…go off Shai.”

Some commenters’ could care less about the outfit and was instead praising her for her dancing skills. Someone wrote, “That’s her momma daughter!! they love to dance.”

Shai’s mom Chavis is a professional dancer. Over the past few years the mother-daughter duo have made appearances on her mother’s TikTok page doing duet dance videos. Viewers quickly noticed that Shai inherited her dancing skills, from Chavis pulling in hundreds of thousands of views and likes.

While she still appears on her mother’s page from time to time, Chavis has dialed back on posting Shai as much to respect her wishes. The soon-to-be mother of three told fans last year that she doesn’t post Shai because “she does not like being recorded.”

In 2021, Shai made her acting debut on the Nickelodeon show “Side Hustle,” but as it turns out she’d prefer not to do that either.

Chavis said in the same conversation that Shai told her, “I just don’t want to be recorded. Like, I don’t want to do that, and I don’t want to act either. I feel like you and my dad are trying to pressure me into acting and all this stuff and I don’t want to do it. I just want to be a kid. I just want to go to school.”

Bow Wow and Chavis dated for three years before calling it quits in 2013. The two are highly supportive of their daughter, who often receives praise for acting her age and just being a kid.