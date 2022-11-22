‘There Was Blood All Over the House’: Joie Chavis Moves After Thieves Break Into Los Angeles Home

Joie Chavis, who has children with rappers Bow Wow and Future, was the latest victim of a string of burglaries in Los Angeles. The professional dancer and Instagram model explained exactly what took place weeks ago in a YouTube video titled “Storytime | I Got Robbed.”

At the 2:24 mark, Chavis appeared with her daughter, Shai Moss, while sharing her family’s plans to move to a new residence after the break-in. The robbers allegedly broke into her home, which is heavily documented in other videos on her YouTube channel and Instagram. She said she will no longer be recording videos where she lives.

“Somebody broke into my house while I wasn’t home, at 3:41, to be exact, p.m., so that’s in the daytime,” said the 34-year-old, noting that she lives in a “pretty quiet” neighborhood where most of her neighbors have lived for 40 years.

Chavis and Shai began explaining how difficult it was to get to their home, which sits atop a hill off Ventura in the Valley. The mother-daughter duo are unsure about exactly how the suspects found their way to their home. But they are grateful no one was harmed.

“I needed just a few weeks to really just reflect on my life and, like, humble myself and just realize we weren’t harmed,” Chavis, who welcomed a son with Future in 2018, shared. “My kids weren’t harmed. We weren’t home. It’s just stuff, it’s material stuff.”

Shai chimes in, saying, “At least our lives weren’t in danger.”

Chavis then shares a photo of her glass back door which appears to be busted in from the outside. She also showed another busted glass door in the laundry room and another broken glass door that leads to her closet.

“Whoever did this cut themselves,” said Chavis.

“There was blood all over the house,” added Moss.

The video shows her items were missing from shelves and a large pile of clothes, shoes, and other belongings on the floor.

“So they broke in the back door through the glass,” she noted. “Mind you, the day before this I think there was, like, another actress whose house got broken into. Same way, broken through the back door through the glass. Stole I think up to $300,000 in cash from her and whatever other jewelry she had in her closet.”

Thieves also took off with a vast majority of the entertainer’s Birkin bags, which are priced between $10,000 and up.

“I work so hard for everything I have especially those things. Yes, they are just material things, but I work my ass off, and I felt like these are not just bags, these are investments,” Chavis explained. “Investments for me, investments for her [Shai]. When she gets older, she’ll have these vintage Birkins. Nobody else brought them for me. I brought them for myself. So I just felt robbed and raped.”

The mother of two confirms she was able to find another place to live following the break-in.