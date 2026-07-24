‘So Weak’: Trump’s Unhinged Oval Office Moment Sparks Outrage as Critics Claim He Is Too Easy to Manipulate

President Donald Trump never grows tired of hearing people sing his praises.

The 80-year-old commander in chief may fall asleep during cabinet meetings, but he never seems to tire of being the center of attention.

Trump got exactly what he wanted during an Oval Office meeting with Lebanese President Joseph Aoun.

(Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images)

White House correspondents and members of his administration packed the room, yet Trump remained laser-focused on his guest.

The two men sat in front of the gilded gold fireplace, ready to broach a light, diplomatic conversation and answer reporter questions.

‘Look at That’: Trump Tries to One-Up the Man Who Beat Him, But Watching Him Fish for Praise Takes a Brutal Turn

The American politician, a stickler for asserting himself as the ultimate authority, seemed disarmed before the discussion got into full swing.

Trump began by telling Aoun, “Mr. President, it’s an honor having you,” as they shook hands. Aoun responded, “No, thank you. I’ve been looking forward to this visit for a long time, meeting such a great president like yourself.”

The session marks the first time a Lebanese president has visited the White House since 2009. That year, Trump’s predecessor, Barack Obama, met with Michel Suleiman.

Lebanon President: I’ve been looking forward to meeting such a great president like yourself.



Trump: See? He knows how to get to me. Now, he can have anything. pic.twitter.com/X3DlZV38gK — Acyn (@Acyn) July 21, 2026

Trump nodded his head at Aoun and interjected to say, “Thank you.”

He relished the flattery as their hands remained clasped. Being humble and gracious has never been one of his strengths, and the adulation made his flaws more obvious.

“That’s a very nice thing. See, he knows how to get to me,” Trump joked as he looked at the press, causing the room to erupt with laughter.

“He can have anything. Now he can have anything,” he continued, finally releasing Aoun’s hand, only to place his own on the international leader’s leg with a tap of approval.

Trump’s joy was unmistakable. Two more people quipped, “Hope other world leaders are taking notes,” and “Trump needs puppets to massage his ego.”

Trump’s willingness to be charmed by Aoun over a few compliments provoked one person to post, “Trump just let the not so quiet part slip.” Another shocked viewer wrote, “Wow.”

Along that same vein, read the comment, “He is easily manipulated with flattery, such a weak president.”

A direct assessment of the interaction also founded a declaration about Trump’s leadership.

Critics did not let Aoun off the hook either. “2 losers trying to outloser each other,” read one of their responses.

Trump has a documented history of using greetings as a poorly veiled power play. His lingering, tight grip on other people’s hands often leads to awkward moments.

Dignitaries like Chinese President Xi Jinping have refused to let Trump yank on them on the world stage, leaving the American bewildered and forced to submit.

The Republican’s antics have caused some people to say, “Trump so does NOT know how to shake hands. Ill mannered.”

French Prime Minister Emmanuel Macron has also humbled Trump during greeting showdowns.