‘My God, It Looks Horribly Bruised’: Trump’s Latest Hand Photos Raise Fresh Health Concerns as Brutal Close-Ups Complicate His Glowing Doctor’s Report

Donald Trump’s health keeps collecting glowing doctor reports, but his body keeps generating headlines of its own.

Days after boasting about his excellent health, new close-up photos of the president’s bruised and swollen right hand sent critics back into detective mode.

The images are often brutal and spread quickly online as viewers zoomed in and questioned whether the White House’s explanations still hold up.

Trump’s bruised and swollen hand adds to the never-ending discourse about his health as scrutiny over his public appearances continues to grow. (Photo: Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images)

For skeptics, the photos added to a growing list of bruises, swelling, and unusual moments that have kept questions about Trump’s health alive as he approaches his 80th birthday.

Two weeks after his fourth doctor’s visit, critics are keeping a close eye on clues about what’s really going on with the president.

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A close-up photo taken aboard Air Force One quickly set off the latest round of speculation.

As Trump traveled to Wisconsin for an NBC interview on June 26, viewers zoomed in on what appeared to be severe bruising and swelling on his right hand.

While there, he had a fiery exchange with a female reporter who focused on the 79-year-old commander in chief’s remarks.

Trump looked swollen and unkempt during his pre-recorded Meet the Press interview pic.twitter.com/OcL8qBv4jQ — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) June 7, 2026

Meanwhile, online observers zeroed in on something more alarming that refuses to go away.

One Threads user posted, “Wow. This is T’s right hand while on Air Force One today, 6/5/26.”

Another used Karoline Leavitt’s excuse for Trump’s swollen and discolored hands, writing, “He’s been handshaking with a million people, that’s why.”

Others were far less convinced. “Oh my God it looks horribly bruised,” one commenter wrote. Another reacted even more bluntly: “WTF is that? Wow! Bad!”

Political commentator Aaron Rupar added fuel to the conversation after posting another close-up image.

He captioned, “A look at the back of Trump’s right hand as he briefly spoke to reporters in Wisconsin. I’m not sure what’s happening here, but aspirin and too much hand-shaking ain’t it.”

One Threads observer examined the swelling and reached the alarming conclusion, “He is all swollen.”

They continued, “He is retaining fluid from some chronic illness.. and I’m not buying venous insufficiency only. It could be congestive heart failure too.”

The comments spread quickly, but the attention wasn’t really about one snapshot moment. It was about a pattern that has become impossible to ignore.

Since returning to the office in 2025, Trump has repeatedly faced questions about his physical condition.

Videos showing him appearing tired during meetings have gone viral.

Photos showing bruising on his hands have circulated for months. Even a brief disappearance from public view recently sparked rumors of hospitalization.

For nearly a week, Trump was largely absent, but the silence fueled speculation that something serious had happened behind closed doors.

The White House denied the rumors, but critics seized on the unusual absence.

Late-night host Jimmy Kimmel was among them.

“You know, there’s a rumor going around over the weekend that Trump had been hospitalized at Walter Reed because he didn’t appear in public from Wednesday to Sunday,” Kimmel joked during a recent “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” monologue.

This was not the first time he teased Trump’s health. In January 2026, he quipped, “I don’t know about you. I find it very comforting to know those tiny badly bruised hands are on the wheel of this country.”

Kimmel eventually devoted an entire sketch to Trump’s bruised hand, turning it into a talking character mocking the administration’s explanations.

Yet the bruising wasn’t the only thing drawing attention.

Another moment recently made the rounds online after cameras appeared to capture Trump needing help while exiting a stage at a Wisconsin rally. The clip spread quickly. Critics argued it showed a president as fragile and possibly more unhealthy than people think. Supporters dismissed the concerns as partisan nitpicking.

Still, the footage only added to existing questions.

The White House has consistently blamed the bruising on frequent handshaking and aspirin use, saying his daily regimen makes him bruise easily. Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt has repeatedly pointed to his packed schedule and constant interaction with supporters. But the explanations have not stopped the questions.

The report listed Trump at 75 inches tall and 238 pounds — a 14-pound increase from the previous year. It also confirmed he continues taking cholesterol medication and aspirin for cardiac health.

The report also noted Trump’s chronic venous insufficiency, a condition that can cause swelling and discoloration.

Supporters say health scrutiny comes with age. Critics argue the White House has long downplayed concerns.

Either way, the Air Force One photos revived a debate that never really went away as Trump’s 80th birthday approaches.