‘He Looks Pissed’: Trump’s Dignified Transfer Appearance Has Fans Looking Past Him — and Straight at the Aide Blamed for Leaving One Familiar Item Behind

Donald Trump should have represented dignity and honor at a military service. Instead, he became a distraction.

The president, 80, participated in the dignified transfer of four fallen U.S. soldiers on July 22 at Dover Air Force Base in Dover, Delaware.

He wore his commander in chief uniform, a blue suit, a white-collared dress shirt, a red tie, and his black go-to Florsheim leather oxfords.

President Donald Trump’s insecurity was put on full display after a new photo left the internet stunned. (Photo by Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images)

Noticeably missing was one of his signature hats.

The red ‘Make America Great Again’ and the white and gold ‘USA’ caps have become staples in his wardrobe during trips away from the White House.

He made sure to represent the Trump Organization merch when he honored fallen soldiers during a dignified transfer ceremony in March.

The wardrobe ignited backlash, with several critics ranting about his lack of decorum.

But the switch-up signaled that his team may have heeded the public’s warning not to make the same mistake twice.

Those messages included, “Could you remind him not to wear campaign merch in front of the families?” and “Maybe he can show respect at that somber moment and not wear a tacky ballcap and red tie this time around,” to name a couple.

However, the hat was not the only thing Trump ditched that people noticed.

Members of his administration were present, like White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt and Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth, but first lady Melania Trump, 56, was nowhere to be found.

She was last spotted by his side during the FIFA World Cup final.

According to speculation, Trump filled the void during the ceremony by keeping one of his most trusted aides by his side, Natalie Harp.

She also attended the World Cup, resulting in an online frenzy.

A photo from the military ceremony showed her dressed in thigh-length black dress with her hair pulled into an updo. The viral image captured Trump walking past her with a scowl.

Harp’s eyebrows were furrowed as she looked in his direction. A heckler scoffed, “She forgot to bring his baseball cap. He looks pissed.”

Another comment read, “She has that ‘what’s that …?’ Look on her face.”

The blond executive assistant, 34, has worked for the president since 2022. She became a subject of public interest when people noticed she was never too far behind the politician.

Harp’s lore includes being nicknamed his “human printer” and the staffer responsible for feeding him good press for his political agenda.

It is also believed that she helps shape and post some of his ramblings on Truth Social. Salacious whispers suggest that their relationship is also romantic.

New York Times reporters Maggie Haberman and Jonathan Swan’s new book, “Regime Change: Inside the Imperial Presidency of Donald Trump,” details alleged intimate exchanges between Harp and Trump.

The authors claim Trump views the staffer as “the only one who loved him as much as his wife and his kids” and that she will “never leave” him.

Harp allegedly leaves sweet notes for him, like one that reportedly stated, “You are all that matters to me.”

“She’s with Trump more than his own wife Melania,” an X user tweeted, in response to the familiar sighting.

Another person proposed, “She’s either his nurse or handler.”

Harp often carries a stuffed bag during her outings with Trump.

Speculation suggests the administration is covering up his health decline. His rumored incontinence sparked rumors that the aide is actually a covert medical worker tasked with cleaning up his messes.

Evidence supporting the humiliating claims has not surfaced, and the White House maintains that the president is in excellent health.