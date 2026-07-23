‘He Will Be Arrested Once Trump Sees This’: Trump Rambles for 74 Minutes as Sweat Pours During Lengthy Speech — But Viewers Skipped Past the Message and Focused on the Chaos Erupting Behind Him

Donald Trump showed up in Georgia Wednesday afternoon looking like the big man on campus.

The president gave a speech at a suburban Atlanta high school about affordability and American economics ahead of November’s midterm election.

A yawning bystander at Trump’s recent Georgia rally has reignited mockery of his rambling speeches. (Photo: Saul Loeb/AFP via Getty Images)

While the full remarks ran 1 hour and 14 minutes at Wheeler High School, a few moments captured everyone’s attention, according to The Guardian.

Throughout his speech, Trump mocked terms like “affordability,” and called prosecutors “bad” and “evil.”

The president urged his audience to vote this fall for Republican Senate candidate Mike Collins, who is trying to unseat Democratic incumbent Sen. Jon Ossoff, but the speech also took a strange turn to one of Trump’s favorite topics. He claims communists want to blow it up.

“Mount Rushmore,” he shared. “They want to blow it up and they want to take it down. They say, ‘It shouldn’t be up there. These people are crazy.’”

During another bizarre storytime, Trump said, “I’m not a big cryer; I don’t think you want to see me cry. There’s some people that do very well when they cry. You don’t want to see me cry.”

More bizarre than his words was the people’s reaction behind him.

A lady on the left, right over his shoulder, was caught giving a big yawn as the Trump bragged about his impact on farmers.

The president claimed, “Maybe lower than when we even started. But just give me a little time. I always say, ‘Give me a little time.’ I said to the farmers, ‘Give me a little time,’ and look how we’re doing with the farmers. What’s going on with the farms.”

“Ignore Trump, look at the lady right behind him with the giant yawn,” one person wrote. Another joked, “Yawning is contagious has he started dozing off yet?”

His words weren’t the biggest distraction. Sweat poured down Trump’s face, while one presumed MAGA supporter behind him appeared to stifle a yawn.

“Why are there always people behind him? Is he standing on the wrong side of the lectern and doesn’t realise?” one person asked.

“The boredom coming from the crowd behind him is so thick you could cut it with a knife,” another wrote, before adding, “Also, check out the three dudes on the left totally ignoring him for whatever is holding their interest on the phone of the guy in the middle. Also, there’s a whopping 6400 watching this on YouTube via the White House channel.”

Even more humiliating were the suited men behind Trump who became instant stars for mocking him during his take on the working-class people.

One donned a black suit with red hints, and the second man wore a navy suit with a white dress shirt.

“OMG. Look at the guy in the suit behind him, he’s mocking him,” one user wrote. Another said, “Oh, he will be arrested and charged once Trump sees this.”

This isn’t the first time Trump’s rally rambling has overshadowed his own talking points.

Back in 2024, Trump delivered a tempestuous campaign speech in Macon, Georgia, meant to be his final pitch to undecided voters in the state.

Instead, it devolved into one of his most disjointed rants since becoming the GOP nominee, according to reports at the time.

Audience members appeared to doze off as Trump recounted violent deaths at the hands of immigrants and vented over what he called 800,000 falsified “cobs” reports — when he meant “jobs” — his voice trailing into a monotone drone.

More recently, Trump’s Kentucky rally at Verst Logistics in Hebron on March 11 produced its own share of cringeworthy backdrop moments, according to the Kentucky Kernel.

An elderly woman fainted directly behind him mid-speech, forcing a pause while she was treated by medics and his own CMS administrator, Dr. Mehmet Oz.

As the crowd waited, Trump filled the dead air musing about playing “Ave Maria” over the loudspeakers, then pivoted to a rant about windmills killing birds and an American military “excursion” to Iran.

The pattern has fueled chatter about Trump’s tendency to lose his own thread. During a Milwaukee rally, he defended himself against critics who call him “cognitively impaired” by insisting he has a “very fertile brain.”

“I have a very fertile, a very fertile, brain, but it’s the weave and we do it, this way you tell one story and you cover like 15 sub plots but you get down to the final answer,” Trump said, according to Newsweek. “They used to say, ‘He rambled.’ I don’t ramble. I do a weave, you know what a weave is? It’s a story.”

Fertile brain or not, the long-winded commander in chief seems to have a real talent for putting people to sleep instead of inspiring them. Maybe it’s time Trump drops the “weave” excuse and just calls it what it is — a ramble.