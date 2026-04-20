‘Look at That’: Trump Tries to One-Up the Man Who Beat Him, But Watching Him Fish for Praise Takes a Brutal Turn

Donald Trump turned a routine White House moment into a full-blown plea for validation when a boast meant to get laughs instead had critics comparing the scene to a grown man waiting for the kind of praise parents give a child for finally learning to write their name clearly or clapping on command.

While the room laughed, others said the real spectacle was watching a president treat an ordinary act like a personal milestone, lingering just long enough for admiration, as if he was expecting cheers, a gold sticker, a star, and maybe a juice box for staying inside the lines.

For critics, the most uncomfortable part wasn’t the joke itself, but how quickly the moment turned into Trump casting an ordinary act as proof he had outdone those who already beat him, in a performance that looked less presidential than a grown man demanding a trophy for doing something every president before him did without asking for a standing ovation.

Trump turned a routine signing into a viral moment by showing off his Sharpie signature and taking a jab at Biden that drew laughter from the room. (Photo by Allison Robbert/For The Washington Post via Getty Images)

‘Holy Crap’: Trump’s White House Event Slips Into Chaos as Zoom-Ins on One Black Girl’s Face Expose the Exact Moment It Blew Up in His Face

Five and a half years after losing to Joe Biden, Trump still managed to bring him into the room, prompting critics to note the irony of a man who never stops mocking his predecessor also seeming unable to stop talking about him.

Despite mocking everything from Biden’s health to calling him “Sleepy Joe,” and questioning his use of modern tools over old-school methods, the president has made Biden a recurring character in his public appearances. Biden made another cameo during a White House event on Saturday, April 18.

Trump used his trademark thick black marker to sign an executive order focused on expanding psychedelic research and improving access to certain “Right to Try” treatments — the same bold style many supporters recognize instantly — then turned the page for cameras and guests, including podcaster Joe Rogan, Robert F. Kennedy Jr., and former Navy SEAL Marcus Luttrell. “Ok, it’s my honor,” he said.

He then delivered the line that quickly became the headline moment: “Oh, that’s a good one. Oh I wanted this… Look at that, Joe. Do you think Biden can do that?”

The room broke into laughter, but the comment traveled far beyond the walls of the event, sparking a wave of online reactions documented in public posts about the exchange.

Social media users wasted little time turning the spectacle of watching Trump fish for praise into sarcastic commentary, mocking his eagerness for applause over something ordinary Many said he looked “more like a third grader than a president,” as one noted, “Such a big boy he is… using a pen like a grownup, and they applaud him and will give him a lollipop.”

A third person wrote on X, “OMG. Applauding the moron that can sign his name,” attached with a meme that read “MAGA: Morons Are Governing America.” The visual of people clapping, often compared by critics to trained seals, fueled comments such as, “Does Joe need two hands to adjust his pen?” and “Do we think he can spell it though?”

One observer widened the lens, joking that Biden, Barack Obama, Pope Leo, Bruce Springsteen, Jerome Powell, and even the 2020 election all seem to be living rent-free in Trump’s head, adding that it must be getting crowded in there.

“Look at that, Joe. I’m going to keep saying the name Joe and Rogan until everyone gets he’s a fan of mine. Forget those few shows he doubted my stories. He’s right behind me.”

The conversation didn’t stop at the signing ceremony.

The signature, which many said looked awfully familiar, put fresh heat on Trump months after lawyers for Jeffrey Epstein’s estate gave Congress a disputed birthday note to Jeffrey Epstein, one framed inside the outline of a curvy woman that quickly became the detail critics fixated on in disbelief.

“Yep looks the same,” said one person, while another noted, “Remarkable, his signature looks exactly like the one on the Epstein birthday card! I bet Biden couldn’t do that.”

While Trump denied authoring the note or the drawing, skeptics said the release didn’t just reopen uncomfortable questions, but raised unsettling new ones about why that image, that signature, and that placement landed with such explosive force.

Others pushed back on the implication behind Trump’s joke itself, which echoed another moment where his Sharpie joke felt out of place.

Weeks earlier, during this year’s annual White House Easter Egg Roll, Trump returned to the topic of signatures, but not by addressing adults who could understand the political implications of his comments.

Speaking to young kids gathered around a table, he told them, “You know, Biden would use the autopen,” before launching into a story about documents and machines.

The comment seemed to land awkwardly with the audience, including a little Black girl who simply looked up and asked, “What?” — a small but telling moment that underscored how political grievances can feel out of place with children barely old enough to cross the street by themselves. Another episode of presidential pettiness around this subject can be seen at The People’s House.

During the unveiling of a new portrait display along the West Wing colonnade in late 2025, Trump reportedly marked Biden’s plaque with an autopen signature — a move some observers described as more symbolic than ceremonial. To supporters, it was humor. To detractors, it looked like pettiness dressed up as tradition.

The debate over autopen has a long history. Presidents have used versions of it since Thomas Jefferson in 1804, and it remains a standard practice when properly authorized, despite Trump’s mockery. In fact, according to Politico, Trump acknowledged using it in his first term, saying it was for “very unimportant papers.”

In other words, the controversy is less about legality and more about perception, becoming another stage for revisiting his old battles — proof that some grudges remain louder than any announcement.