‘Can’t Even Walk Straight!’: Trump Spirals Over Constant Comparisons After Viral Video of Obama’s Athletic Ability Delivers a Brutal Reality Check

Barack Obama makes almost everything he does look effortless — from his stylish wardrobe to how he speaks to how he continues to be a well-liked U.S. president.

Obama left office nearly a decade ago, and yet voters and Donald Trump are still keeping a close watch on his life.

His legacy as the first Black president, elected in 2008 and again in 2012, is now a monument occupying 19.3 acres in Chicago’s Jackson Park. Doors to The Barack Obama Presidential Center opened to the public in mid-June.

Donald Trump is dragged after arriving in China as folks compare his reception to Barack Obama’s. Photo credit: Chip Somodevilla / Getty Images; Alex Wong / Getty Images

The landmark boasts an NBA-regulation-size basketball court. Playing basketball is a well known pastime of Obama’s.

The center’s court has already been christened by the former president’s three-point jump shot. Even now at 64, not much has changed regarding his athleticism.

Video evidence proves he still has his swagger on the court.

He was dressed in black and gray Jordans, athleisure pants, and an NBA pullover during the shoot-around with “All the Smoke” hosts and retired NBA stars Matt Barnes and Stephen Jackson, and other members of his political circle.

Obama had points on the board after a dribble and single release. Instagram users raved, “Swag just oozes!!! Presidentially!!!” and “Former pres always had hoop aura.”

A third onlooker remarked, “That men in some Jordan 1 highs in president clothes lmfao that’s the best president ever.”

The reel of his left-handed shot was also a reminder of what the White House is missing. Comment sections exploded with wisecracks, making Trump the butt of jokes.

At first, an IG Threads user reacted with, “Can Trump do this?” “Nope!!! Trump can’t even walk straight let alone jump up and attempt to make a shot!!!” read a response.

Trump has been plagued with videos showing him meander in zig-zag formation throughout his second term. Brutal side-by-side images of the men’s ankles also fueled mockery of Trump.

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“He want to be Obama so bad , I bet you any money that’s Obama old shoes or size that the orange lunatic forced himself in,” read one comment. The images showed Obama’s normal-sized ankles and Trump’s swollen ankles spilling over tight dress shoes.

Another one read, “I love that Obama keeps showing off his stilts. His message remains clear.”

Elsewhere, a heckler begged, “Someone please let Trump shoot the next basket.” Someone else chimed in to suggest, “I think Trump and Obama should play 1on1 up to 15.”

Obama and Trump may view policy differently, but calling them opponents would be stretching the truth — much like Trump does with every mention of his predecessor. Still, Trump never misses an opportunity to take a swipe at the 44th president.

A critic exclaimed, “Trump’s bent over, swollen ankle, overweight, barely walking ass – can’t even BOUNCE a basketball! Let’s go Obama!”

Moreover, people called out Trump for his intense Obama fixation.

Trump, 80, has repeatedly blamed Obama for his reflecting pool nightmare. Most often alleging the former president left loads of “crap” in the monument. He also swiped at the center’s museum tower, posting AI photos depicting the gray building as a trash can.

Even something as simple as Obama’s quick descent down stairs triggers Trump. He once said, “The way he was bopping down the stairs. You talk about unpresidential. He’s bop—and I couldn’t believe that he made it without at least a noticeable major fall.”

Trump was caught getting a helping hand while walking up a single stair during the G7 Summit in June.

“Trump is obsessed with Obama it’s so odd !! He hates how much people love Obama!!” wrote on person.

The former senator addressed the hot topic on the “All the Smoke” podcast. “You gotta ask him what it is — the obsession. I obviously, you know, have a room in his head, a suite in his head,” Obama began.

He also noted that Trump has never been bold enough to mutter any of his grievances face to face. “He don’t talk like that ‘cause he knows better.” In fact, their most recent run-in at president Jimmy Carter’s funeral in January seemed playful.