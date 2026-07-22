‘He’s About to Blow Up’: Trump Tries to Shut Down Female Reporter After She Presses Him on Iran War and When She Refuses to Back Down, He Unravels In Front of Everyone

President Donald Trump snapped at another female reporter for pressing him on how he planned to get out of the multi-billion-dollar predicament he’s gotten the U.S. into in his unapproved and deadly war on Iran.

Trump, falling back on a familiar and predictable response when he doesn’t like a question, especially from women journalists, called ABC reporter Mary Bruce’s network a “fake station” during a heated Oval Office exchange on Tuesday.

Bruce asked about Trump’s plans for getting the country out of his unpopular war three days after two more American soldiers lost their lives when Iran attacked a U.S. military base in Jordan. Trump then suggested the war could continue “indefinitely.”

Trump’s swollen appearance in a new CNBC interview has viewers renewing concerns about his health. (Photo credit: Allison Robbert / For The Washington Post via Getty Images)

Trump Gets Irritated By Question About War

“Mr. President, there are no signs that Iran is ready to stop fighting. So, what is the plan? Is the plan to just keep bombing until they’re ready to give up?” Bruce queried.

Trump tried to interrupt, saying, “How would you know if there’s no signs? What? Do you know something that I don’t know?” he asked facetiously.

“Well, they continue to attack our allies and kill Americans,” Bruce responded.

“You don’t know what the dialogue is behind the scenes. They want to meet desperately to try and end it because they’re getting decimated. You don’t get that when you listen to your fake station, but uh, you don’t know. You don’t know anything,” an angry Trump lashed out.

Bruce quickly cut in, “So talks are still possible?”

“You know something I don’t know?” Trump spat at her again.

“Well, tell us,” she boldly demanded.

“I will tell you they want to desperately meet, and until they’re ready to meet in a meaningful way, we have no interest in even,” he trailed off as more reporters drowned out what his final words were.

R: There are no signs that Iran intends to stop fighting—so, what is the plan?



Trump: How do you know that? Do you know something that I don’t know?



R: They continue to attack our allies and kill Americans.



Trump: They want to meet desperately to try and end it because they're… pic.twitter.com/rCFzzbyF7m — Acyn (@Acyn) July 21, 2026

Soldiers Killed in War

Trump’s evasiveness comes as the Pentagon identified two more soldiers who died over the weekend as 25-year-old 1st Lt. Tyler James Feehan of Hawaii and 19-year-old Pvt. Isabella Gonzales of Texas, according to NBC News.

By the evening of July 21, authorities had tentatively identified a third soldier, 28-year-old Sgt. Angel Rampersad of Ozone Park, New York, as a third service member killed in Iran’s July 17 retaliatory strike on the American military installation in Jordan.

30-year-old Sgt. Michael Emmanuel Swinton of North Carolina was “killed in action during a controlled detonation” of the drone at Erbil Air Base in northern Iraq over the weekend.

That brings the total number of American dead from Trump’s military campaign to 18 since March, with 447 wounded, WBAL TV reported before Ampersand was added to the tally.

Somber Trump salutes alongside Hegseth as coffins of 4 US troops killed in Middle East return to US in dignified transfer pic.twitter.com/RKCJcTmOBv — RT (@RT_com) July 22, 2026

Social Media Reacts

Social media erupted in anger over Trump’s continued gaslighting.

“Trump’s been saying this same old line since the start of the war, and every time he says it, he’s made a fool of himself,” an X user named WarMonitor stated.

Others used Trump’s own words against him.

“Trump: Do you know something that I don’t know? Rest of the sane world: Yes!! Absolutely we do, you are a f-cking moronic orange clown and a disgrace.”

The U.S. and Tehran have been trading strikes for the past two weeks since a fragile memorandum of understanding broke down over the Strait of Hormuz, a crucial maritime waterway that carries more than 20 percent of the world’s oil and gas supplies.

Weird Barbie wrote on X, “Trump: They want to meet desperately to try and end it because they’re getting decimated. You don’t get that when you listen to your fake station. You don’t know anything. We know that you lie constantly about everything, including how this war is going.

Another commenter summed it up in three words, “There’s no plan.”

Trump, along with Israel Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, started a war with the Islamic Republic on Feb. 28.

Trump first said it was over regime change and Iran’s ballistic missile systems. Several days later, he said it was over Iran’s nuclear program, but he crowed all last summer that he had annihilated its nuclear capabilities in a 12-day war last June.

Another noted above a laughing meme of Shirley Temple, “I mean, look at the man’s face. He looks like he’s about to blow up. He’s not having a good day.”