‘Wow’: Trump Skips a Handshake Rematch With a World Leader He Lost to — But Tries His Luck With the Man’s Wife, and Cameras Catch His Brutal Defeat

President Donald Trump is losing dominance, and a telltale sign of his decline is showing up in his go-to power move.

Trump, 80, uses his words and actions, both inside and outside the Oval Office, to showcase his unrelenting political presence.

His ego never allows him to expect, or accept, defeat.

When it mattered most, Trump faced a test of his authority as the world moved on.

First lady of France Brigitte Macron greeted President Donald Trump, accompanied by her husband, French President Emmanuel Macron. (Photo by Ludovic MARIN / AFP via Getty Images)

Now, a humbling encounter with a woman has people replaying the moment across social media.

Trump traveled to Evian-les-Bains, France, hours after dozing off in VIP seats during the UFC Freedom 250 fight at the White House, which coincided with his birthday bash.

The politician set foot on international turf on June 15 for the G7 Summit.

Trump met with French President Emmanuel Macron and his wife, Brigitte Macron.

Like he has done countless times before, the U.S. president reached out to strong-arm Macron in a domineering handshake.

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The move usually involves Trump pulling the recipient towards him — this time, Macron held his own, causing the businessman to shift his attention to Brigitte.

The prime minister’s and president’s relationship includes white-knuckle moments even when they are not shaking hands.

Macron opposed the U.S.-Iran conflict and publicly criticized Trump for a lack of decorum.

Trump and Brigitte’s interaction comes months after he criticized the Macrons’ marriage.

He claimed that Emmanuel’s wife “treats him extremely badly,” after video of her striking her husband surfaced.

Emmanuel Macron was slapped by his wife Brigitte as they got off the plane in Vietnam. pic.twitter.com/jLP5gHO1wp — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) May 26, 2025

Brigitte reached her hand out, and Trump grabbed it, then gingerly pulled her inward, engaging in double cheek kisses.

When he moved back, his hand remained firmly locked on hers.

She never buckled; instead, she chose to lean into Trump’s tug-of-war.

Emmanuel’s wife held eye contact and stayed firm until Trump finally released his bruised hand from hers.

Only then did the former teacher drop her arm and distance herself from “The Apprentice” showman.

Spectators commented, “The way she pulled her hand away at the end says ALL we need to know about what she thinks of him! Pure disgust.”

Similarly, a third onlooker picked up on Brigitte’s alleged revulsion of Trump and wrote, “She wanted to wipe her hand on her skirt to get the nastiness off. Wearing white she couldn’t. All of that concealer from his hand would ruin her outfit.”

Another viewer analyzed France’s first lady and concluded, “That body language is practically screaming ‘LET GOOO.’”

Trump and Brigitte Macron shake hands for 13 seconds.pic.twitter.com/G7cSrnipnO — Clash Report (@clashreport) June 15, 2026

Critics quickly noticed what they viewed as Trump putting extra force into his handshake with Brigitte Macron compared to the greeting he gave her husband.

Someone declared, “He’s too scared to do it with Macron. He has to bully his wife.”

The tugging of hands was also likened to an orchestrated stunt to substantiate White House claims about Trump’s tender hands.

Another declared, “Wow. I guess Trump’s too feeble to do this to another man now. On the other hand, Trump’s attacked women his whole life.”

“Gotta make it look like this is the reason his hand is bruised,” an X user said.

For months, Trump has appeared in public with purple discoloration masked behind heavily applied body makeup.

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt previously claimed that the contusions were caused by repeated handshaking.

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt previously claimed that repeated handshaking caused the contusions.

Someone even suggested that Trump’s power stunt may have thrown off his equilibrium amid speculation of his failing health. That person asked, “Why was he holding on to Brigitte’ hand .. was he afraid to fall?”

Trump’s expectations for world leaders to bow at his feet have previously failed.

Dutch King Willem-Alexander and his wife utilized the aggressive greeting to counter Trump in June 2025.

This spring, King Charles took a page out of Trump’s playbook and yanked the president’s hand, successfully preventing him from pulling the royal closer.