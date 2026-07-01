‘Get Him Out!’: Trump Tears Up Another White House Landmark with Unwanted Renovations No One Asked For — And Critics Are Outraged at Latest Ego Trip

Donald Trump is not awaiting Congress’ approval to initiate further changes to the White House.

Nothing has stalled Trump’s relentless mission to replace years of history and tradition with his own ego-driven design imprint.

The politician, 80, began turning the national landmark into a construction site in October 2025 with the demolition of the East Wing. A multilevel facility with a ballroom will stand in its place.

Trump’s White House ballroom project hit a major Senate setback as critics mocked plans for security bunkers and a presidential hospital inside the lavish expansion. (Photo by Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images)

He has already redesigned the West Colonnade into the “Presidential Walk of Fame,” turned the Rose Garden into the paved Rose Garden Club, and nailed gold decals to every White House wall.

Now, further destruction of the South Lawn is underway for a helipad.

“How much more damage are you going to let him get away with? Other countries are waiting and waiting for us to get him behind bars. At least get him out of the WH,” an X user tweeted as the news began to circulate.

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A second read, “Say ‘Good Bye’ to the WH you have known so far.” A third individual blamed his “limitless power.” Republicans currently control the House and Senate.

The Washington Post exposed the new construction update that the administration neglected to announce.

Millions peered at the famed backyard as workers removed the constructed a caged octagon for the UFC Freedom 250 fight.

Even more people obsess over the rugged ring of dirt that replaced the once-lush grass.

Workers have started to remove the temporary UFC flooring from the South Lawn of the White House, revealing the scale of the damage to the grass below. pic.twitter.com/ruudPl3nv8 — Andrew Leyden (@PenguinSix) June 24, 2026

The administration claimed they had mapped out the restoration process. The White House’s official accounts shared that “ScottsMiracle-Gro is committing $1 million to help restore the lawn” and that specialists created a “proprietary grass blend” for the “White House’s unique lawn requirements.”

A black fence now shields the destroyed lawn from view, hiding all but a small crane working behind the barrier.

The Post reports that crews were preparing the site, near the South Portico, well into Monday evening, June 29. Marine One, the presidential helicopter, has landed on the defunct patch of grass for decades.

The outlet was the first to publish a report about the project in May.

At the time, a source claimed the installation would “prevent powerful new Marine One helicopters from damaging the South Lawn.”

Experts say a fleet of VH-92A Patriot aircraft costing around $215 million each produces exhaust that would scorch the area. The fleet of 23 helicopters will replace the current VH-3D Sea King.

White House spokesman Davis Ingle defended the plans, saying, “President Trump has continued to make improvements at the White House and all around D.C. to benefit future presidents and Americans.”

A view of the Truman Balcony this afternoon about 2:00pm. No Eagle yet, but construction of the new helipad continues. pic.twitter.com/vsKg3cvG9x — Andrew Leyden (@PenguinSix) June 30, 2026

The public suspects the helipad is another way to insulate Trump from humiliation.

A Daily Beast wrote, “Trump can’t walk that far unassisted anymore, and his minions want to keep the public from witnessing his decline. Otherwise, Trump would have been producing drawings and bragging about his new copter that is bigger and better than anything the world has ever seen.”

Trump has showed off renderings for his $600 million ballroom, the Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool before its failed renovation, and his proposed arch during Oval Office meetings. He has not publicly spoken about the helipad.

More people echoed suspicions that Trump’s declining health is a factor. They wrote, “He’s too weak to walk through the grass,” and “Yeah, for those late night hospital runs.”

Another commenter fired back, “There is no way there is money left!”

The new report reveals Lockheed Martin, manufacturer of the Patriot and other defense aircraft, donated $5 million to the project.