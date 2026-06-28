‘Idiot’:Trump Slaps His Face on Passports and Issues a Bone-Chilling Warning to the World— But the Closer People Look, the More Humiliating It Gets

Donald Trump has never met a government asset he didn’t want to put his name on. The obsession didn’t start yesterday — it started with the stimulus checks.

During his first term, Trump forced his signature onto COVID-19 relief payments, delaying distribution and sparking bipartisan fury.

People were livid. But in hindsight, that was modest. That was Trump with training wheels.

Trump’s new face-forward passport is the latest entry in a growing list of government assets bearing his name — and the internet isn’t having it. (Photo: Andrew Harnik/Getty Images)

The second term removed the wheels entirely — and now he’s coming for your passport.

On Friday, Trump took to Truth Social to unveil a new limited-edition commemorative U.S. passport to mark America’s 250th anniversary.

The design features a portrait of the president looming over the Resolute Desk with the text of the original Declaration of Independence printed behind him and his signature at the bottom. The opposite page displays John Trumbull’s painting of the Declaration’s signing.

“The U.S.A.’s New Passport, which says, ‘Welcome, but be good!'” Trump announced on Truth Social.

According to a State Department official, the passport will be the default design at the Washington Passport Agency for those who renew in person beginning July 6 — and only while supplies last. Online renewals, mail applications, and all other passport agencies will continue issuing the standard design. The standard passport is not changing.

The people had thoughts.

One person immediately replied, “Oh my god, it just clicked. He thinks a Passport is the same as a Visa.”

On Bluesky, political analyst Aaron Rupar didn’t bother with subtlety. “Kim Jong Un thinks this is a bit much,” he wrote, referencing the communist leader — and the comparison is historically grounded.

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This is not the first time Trump has stamped his brand on the machinery of American government.

The U.S. Institute of Peace now bears his name on its facade. Giant portrait banners hang on federal buildings across the capital.

Children’s savings accounts are written into the tax code as “Trump Accounts.” The “Trump Gold Card” visa program comes with his embossed face on the physical card. New naval battleships are being designated Trump-class vessels.

Leaders who plaster their image across government and daily life have a very specific place in the history books — and it is not a flattering one. The Kim dynasty has mandated for decades that portraits of the late Kim Il-sung, Kim Jong-il, and current leader Kim Jong-un hang in every North Korean home, office, school, and factory, according to Reuters.

CNN reports that before the 2003 invasion, Saddam Hussein’s face appeared on every denomination of Iraqi currency and on thousands of murals.

The internet made sure he knew exactly what company he was keeping.

One person joked, “He already tried to portray himself as Jesus and now it seems he’s playing the part of Santa Claus?” Another critic wrote, “What the actual f—k is wrong with your president? Seriously, he’s a narcissistic idiot child.”

On Bluesky, one user quipped, “So the a—holes who would most want this passport are also the same a—holes who would be least interested in visiting another country.” Someone else commented, “As if it isn’t embarrassing enough to travel as a US citizen, now we have to hand that over for inspection when we travel?”

And one person asked, “How soon do I need to renew my passport to avoid this?”

Many started to make fun of him being on the passport, posting AI-generated memes.

The former reality star recently made headlines after attempting to plaster his name on the Kennedy Center.

Shortly after returning to office, Trump fired the entire board of trustees, replaced them with political loyalists, and appointed himself chairman. In December 2025, those loyalists voted to rename the venue during a board meeting where the item wasn’t even on the agenda. Workers installed new lettering the next day: “The Donald J. Trump and The John F. Kennedy Memorial Center for the Performing Arts.”

Se autonombró presidente del John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts, y acaba de ponerle su nombre encima (The Donald J. Trump and John F. Kennedy Center) sin esperar la requerida autorización del Congreso.

2/12 pic.twitter.com/islEwrBwrG — Argemino Barro (@Argemino) December 21, 2025

Almost immediately, the world felt the backlash as artists began to cancel and ticket sales dropped.

Representative Joyce Beatty of Ohio filed a federal lawsuit after she said she was muted on the Zoom call when she tried to object. On May 29, 2026, U.S. District Judge Christopher Cooper ordered Trump’s name removed, ruling that only Congress can rename a memorial it created for an assassinated president.

By 3:00 a.m. on June 13, Trump’s name was pried off the building under the cover of darkness. The administration then draped a massive white tarp over the entire facade, leaving passersby could not see how the fox was outfoxed by his political foe.

From stimulus checks to passports to the Kennedy Center — the question America keeps being forced to ask is, “What’s next?”