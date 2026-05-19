‘What Is He Hiding?’: Trump’s Big Announcement Sparks New Health Concerns After the Change Would Block Cameras from Catching Him Walking

It seems as though Donald Trump is not done tearing up parts of the White House.

The president came into his second term with a to-do list of renovations at the executive residence, and he is nowhere near completion.

US President Donald Trump speaks to reporters outside the Oval Office after a special staged delivery from an Arkansas woman. (Photo by Kent Nishimura / AFP via Getty Images)

In fact, he has added on another project, which, if executed, would permanently alter the curb appeal of the national landmark.

He already bulldozed the East Wing to make room for his $400 million ballroom and replaced the Rose Garden with a paved patio, and that’s only naming a few of the makeovers.

A new Wall Street Journal report reveals Trump’s next act could be adding a helipad, which would require a major landscape shakeup.

According to the newspaper’s sources, the installation would be “to prevent powerful new Marine One helicopters from damaging the South Lawn.” He is said to be in the discussion phase of planning. Their talks also include constructing a helipad at Mar-a-Lago.

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The new fleet of VH-92A costs around $215 million each; the government is believed to have 23 in total. The souped-up aircraft boasts extensive safety upgrades, but at a cost. Its robust rotors and exhaust leave the area scorched, and paving a fixed landing is the proposed solution.

Has plans to build a golden ballroom

Has plans to build Arc de Trump

Has plans to build a White House helipad



No plans to make healthcare cheaper. https://t.co/8TtrAgn7Mh — Democrats (@TheDemocrats) May 18, 2026

White House spokesman Davis Ingle commented on the matter, telling the media, “President Trump has continued to make improvements at the White House and all around D.C. to benefit future presidents and Americans.”

Voters, however, doubt the surface benefits anyone besides Trump. Several people theorized that the helipad could prevent cameras from recording the president’s meandering stroll to Marine One.

On more than one occasion, Trump has been accused of gripping onto first lady Melania Trump while walking to board Air Force One.

“Drump needs the helipad because he cannot walk straight. He is frail and old. He cannot walk on grass without assistance. That’s why he’s destroying the south lawn,” an IG Threads user wrote.

A second person asked, “Why not just use the rose garden? It’s already paved.” A third individual tweeted, “I never understood why there wasn’t one already. Sort of silly to walk across the grass in all sort of weather when a path and landing pad could have been created ages ago.”

Sir, we just want lower gas prices. https://t.co/eMVkveegb6 — Governor Newsom Press Office (@GovPressOffice) May 18, 2026

Even worse, some social media users suspect the ongoing White House remodeling foreshadows a rocky transition of power in January 2029.

Those people wrote reactions like “No one makes this many renovations to a house they plan to move out of” and “He ain’t ever leaving!”

For weeks, some have even speculated that the bunker below the work-in-progress ballroom will become Trump’s lair to deter the end of his presidency.

Although for countless others, the helipad is a reminder of Trump’s priorities. California Gov. Gavin Newsom’s press office addressed a chief concern of Americans, one that seems less important to Trump. His team tweeted, “Sir, we just want lower gas prices.”

Trump previously called soaring costs at the pump a “small price to pay.” He doubled down stating, “I don’t think about Americans’ financial situation. I don’t think about anybody,” while defending his war with Iran.